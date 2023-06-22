Who is Chinu Kalla? She Ran Away From Home At 15 With Only Rs 300 In Pocket, Built A Rs 100 Crore Company

New Delhi: Chinu struggled to subsist on one meal a day while trying her hardest to make it on her own. However, the adolescent had sky-high aspirations and stars in her eyes. This inspired her to persevere despite everything appearing dismal.

Who Is Chinu Kala?

Chinu Kala, an entrepreneur, and model who was born on October 10th, 1981, has been representing India internationally. She is a billionaire entrepreneur who has taken her company from obscurity to greatness. Chinu is the brains behind Rubans Accessories, a million-dollar company that Mrs. Chinu founded in 2014 and quickly rose to prominence.

She started her business career as a self-taught jewellery designer and has come a long way since then. She is from a small hamlet in India.

Some of the top superstars in the world, such as Blake Lively, Kendall Jenner, and Beyonce, have been noticed wearing her collection of exquisite and reasonably priced accessories.

Success Story Of Chinu Kala

India-born, self-taught jewellery designer Chinu Kala launched her own company, Rubans, in 2013. She was raised in a tiny village and had a lifelong passion for fashion and design. She relocated to Delhi to pursue her goal of becoming a designer after completing her education. She quickly recognised, though, that it would not be simple.

She had trouble finding employment in the cutthroat fashion industry without any professional design background. Unfazed, she made the decision to launch her own jewellery company.

Her initial collection, which included brightly enamelled items, was influenced by the traditional Indian craft of meenakari.

The well-received collection assisted her in making Rubans a name to keep an eye on. She has since produced a great deal more gorgeous collections, each one becoming further well-liked.

About Rubans Accessories

The costume jewellery company Rubans sells a variety of stylish and reasonably priced accessories. Chinu Kala established the company in 2013, and since then, both celebs and fashionistas have come to love it.

Statement necklaces, stacking bracelets, and cocktail rings are some of Rubans' best-selling items.