Who is Dilip Shanghvi? This Person Started Company With Capital Investment Of Just Rs 10,000, Now Has Net Worth Of Rs 1,32,963 Crore

New Delhi: Humble beginnings are not impediments, but they are the kinetic energy behind spectacular future growth --something that a person from Amreli, Gujarat has shown. In today’s success story we will talk about Dilip Shanghvi, the celebrated Indian billionaire businessman who founded Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and revolutionised India's healthcare sector.

Dilip Shanghvi is the founder and managing director of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, India's most valuable listed pharma outfit. Sun Pharmaceuticals has annual revenue of $4.5 billion, according to a Forbes report.

The Birth of Sun Pharmaceuticals

Dilip Shanghvi's father was a pharma distributor in Kolkata. Shanghvi used to work with his father in his pharma business. It was during this work of pharmaceutical distribution business that Shanghvi had the idea to start manufacturing his own medicines. So, with this strong determination of manufacturing his own drug, Shanghvi borrowed Rs 10,000 from his father and founded Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited in 1983 in Gujarat. At just 27 years, Shanghvi established Sun Pharmaceuticals to produce psychiatric drugs and the pharmaceutical behemoth hasn't looked back since.

Today, Sun Pharmaceuticals is the fourth largest specialty generic pharmaceutical firms in the world. With the support of above 40 manufacturing facilities, Sun Pharmaceuticals offer high-quality, affordable drugs to more than 100 countries throughout the world.

Dilip Shangvi's Successful Business Career

Thanks to Shanghvi's acumen and foresight, his pharma business increased by leaps and bounds. Shanghvi expanded Sun Pharmaceuticals with a succession of shrewd acquisitions, including acquisition of America's Caraco Pharma in 1997; Israel's Taro Pharma in 2007 and the biggest of all, the purchase of rival Ranbaxy Laboratories in 2014.

The Government of India awarded Shanghvi the Padma Shri in 2016. In the same year Shanghvi took over as IIT Bombay's board of governor’s chairman. In 2018, he was appointed a member of the Reserve Bank of India's 21-member central board committee.

Dilip Shanghvi's Personal Life, Family, Marriage, Children

Dilip Shanghvi was born on October 1, 1955, at Amreli in Gujarat. He attended JJ Ajmera High School and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in commerce from the University of Calcutta.

Dilip Shanghvi is married to Vibha Shanghvi. The couple has two children, Aalok Shanghvi and Vidhi Shanghvi, both work for Sun Pharmaceuticals.

Dilip Shangvi's Realtime Net Worth

As per Forbes Realtime Billionaire Index figures, Dilip Shangvi's realtime net worth as of 21-06-2023 is USD 16.2 billion (13,29,63,93,00,000.00 Indian Rupee approximately).