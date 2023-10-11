New Delhi: Shloka Mehta, Mukesh Ambani's Bahu and Akash Ambani's wife, usually causes a stir with her fashion choices at various Bollywood parties or gala events. Her sister Diya Mehta is equally as self-assured when flaunting her sense of style. Diya has been making waves in the fashion industry with her impeccable sense of style and natural ability to carry off both Indian and Western clothes.

She has been lauded for showcasing her distinctive sense of style by attending many events and parties.

Who Is Divya Mehta?

The youngest child of well-known Indian businessman and CEO of Rosy Blue, Rusell Mehta, is Diya Mehta. Her mother is a jewelry designer named Mona Mehta. Successful businessman Viraj Mehta is her brother.

Shloka Mehta, her older sister, is wed to Akash Ambani.

Divya Mehta: Instagram

Diya Mehta is one of the very few members of the Ambani-Mehta family with a public Instagram account. Diya has more than 100K followers, and it has been confirmed.

Divya Mehta: Educational Qualification

Diya, a graduate of the Dhirubhai Ambani School who is well-known for her fashion and style writing, also has a degree in fashion communication.

Divya Mehta: Personal Life

Ayush Jatia, the son of Westlife Foodworld Vice Chairman Amit Jatia, is the husband of Diya. The couple wed in April 2017 and are parents to a son. Her family resides with her in London.

Divya Mehta: Engagement With Social Media Followers

Diya manages her family's business while remaining quite active on social media, particularly Instagram. Despite having to run the family business, Diya interacts with her followers on social media regularly.

Divya Mehta: Relationship With Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani, the daughter of Mukesh Ambani, and Diya Mehta get along well. Since elementary school, Diya and Isha have been each other's best friends, and their friendship is unbreakable.