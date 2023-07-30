Who Is Garima Arora, The First Indian Woman Ever To Receive A Michelin Star, Know Her Entrepreneur Journey, Her Net Worth Is...

In the world of culinary excellence, few stories shine as brightly as that of Garima Arora. A trailblazer in her field, she has not only overcome hurdles and adversity but also redefined the way people perceive food. Her remarkable achievements have earned her a well-deserved Michelin Star at the tender age of 32, making her the very first Indian woman to accomplish this feat.

Garima Arora's Birth, Family



Garima was born on November 9, 1986, to Anil Arora and Neetu Arora in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Garima's love affair with cooking began at a young age, as she eagerly assisted her mother in the kitchen. Alongside her brother, Nauroze Arora, she would often find herself in the kitchen, exploring the magical world of flavors and spices. Garima is married to Rahul Verma, a pilot and together they have a daughter.



She pursued a Bachelor of Mass Media in Journalism at the University of Mumbai before charting a different path. Initially, she dipped her toes into the world of journalism for over six months but soon realized her true calling lay in the culinary arts.

Her journey took her on a whirlwind of experiences, starting with stints at various restaurants both in India and abroad. Her dedication and passion led her to work at renowned establishments like The Oberoi hotel chain and Gaggan, a Michelin-starred restaurant in Bangkok.

Garima Arora's Culinary Education

Not content with resting on her laurels, Garima's thirst for knowledge drove her to France, where she earned a grand diploma in cuisine and patisserie from Le Cordon Bleu in Paris in 2010. This was just the beginning of her international culinary journey, as she went on to work with culinary luminaries such as Gaggan Anand, Gordon Ramsay, and René Redzepi of Noma in Copenhagen.

Garima Arora's Restaurant Gaa



Garima launched her own three-story restaurant, Gaa, in Bangkok in April 2017. At Gaa, she beautifully combines modern tasting menus with traditional Indian techniques, creating a symphony of flavors that captivates diners. The result of her dedication and artistry came to fruition when Gaa earned its well-deserved Michelin Star in November 2018.

Several Laurels Of Garima Arora

This significant achievement was not only a testament to Garima's talent but also a milestone for women in the culinary world. She made history by becoming the first Indian female chef to be awarded the prestigious Michelin Star.

Garima's culinary prowess did not go unnoticed on the international stage. Her restaurant Gaa debuted on Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list at an impressive No. 16 in 2019, claiming the Highest New Entry Award. In the same year, she was named Asia's Best Female Chef by World's 50 Best Restaurants, solidifying her position as a leader in her field.

Her passion for her roots and the future of Indian food led her to launch Food Forward India in August 2019. This initiative aims to prioritize the evolution of Indian cuisine, bringing together some of Mumbai's brightest minds in the culinary community for an engaging and enlightening event.

Beyond her remarkable culinary achievements, Garima's influence extends to the small screen, where she became the first female judge on the popular cooking show, MasterChef India. Her inspiring journey has been featured in numerous magazines and television shows, earning her international acclaim and recognition.

As a symbol of empowerment, Garima Arora continues to break barriers, proving that with determination, talent, and a vision, one can transcend boundaries and reach the pinnacle of success. Her net worth is estimated at Rs 40 Crore.