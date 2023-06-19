Who is Indra Nooyi? She Had To Work As A Receptionist To Earn Money For Job Interview, Now Has Net Worth Of Rs 2,867 Cr

New Delhi: In today's success story we shall talk about Indra Nooyi -- Indian-American business executive --who not only smashed the glass ceiling in corporate America but also served as an inspiration to millions of young Indians who yearned to achieve the same success the Indian-born woman had in the United States.

Indra Nooyi Birth, Education

Indra Krisnamurthy was born in Chennai, India (then known as Madras) on October 28, 1955. She was raised in a large family that included her parents, two siblings, and grandparents. Her mother was a stay-at-home mom, and her father worked in banking.

In 1974, Nooyi graduated from Madras Christian College at the age of 18. She received admission to Calcutta's prestigious Indian Institute of Management, where she earned her MBA in 1976.

In 1978, she travelled to the US to complete her Master's in Public and Private Management. She used to work long shifts at night while attending Yale University to pay for her education. She also worked as a receptionist from midnight to sunrise to collect money for a dress for her first job interview after Yale, where she had just earned her Master's degree.

Indra Nooyi's Illustrious Career

When Nooyi assumed control of PepsiCo, she made history by becoming one of the few women of Indian descent to head a major multinational corporation.

In 2006, she was appointed PepsiCo's CEO, and in 2007, she became the chairman of the board of directors. After serving as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer since 2000, she was voted to PepsiCo's Board and appointed President and Chief Operating Officer in 2001. In addition, Nooyi held the positions of Senior Vice President, Strategic Planning from 1994 to 1996 and Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Development from 1996 to 2000 at PepsiCo.

She held the position of Senior Vice President of Strategy, Planning, and Strategic Marketing for Asea Brown Boveri prior to joining PepsiCo. At Motorola, she served as vice president and director of corporate strategy and planning.

Indra Nooyi's Humility Lesson

While for the entire world, Indira Nooyi was the most successful businesswoman, for her mother, Nooyi was a family person. In several of Nooyi's works, her mother, who has lived with her in the US, is a significant character.



Nooyi once recalled her mother telling her, "let me explain something to you. You might be president of PepsiCo. You might be on the board of directors. But when you enter this house, you're the wife, you're the daughter, you're the daughter-in-law, you're the mother. You're all of that. Nobody else can take that place. So leave that damned crown in the garage. And don't bring it into the house. You know I've never seen that crown."

Indra Nooyi Marriage, Children

Indira Nooyi, wed Raj Nooyi, president of AmSoft Systems, in 1980. Together they have two daughters --Preetha Nooyi and Tara Nooyi, born in 1984 and 1993, respectively. Preetha earned her MBA from Yale School of Management, the same institution where Nooyi went to school while Tara studied at New York University

In 2018, PepsiCo announced that Nooyi will step down after 24 years with the company, the last 12 as CEO.

Indira Nooyi Net Worth

As per Forbes Realtime Billionaire Index figures, Indira Nooyi realtime net worth as of 1-06-2023 is USD $350M (28,67,82,30,000.00 Indian Rupee approximately). Forbes has listed Nooyi's net worth as 2023 America's Self-Made Women.