This Civil Engineer Quit Regular Job to Run Cow Farming Business, Earns 10 Lakh Per Month Now

New Delhi: Cow is revered as the "mother" in India. In the case of this Kannada youngster named Jayaguru Achar Hinder the cow has cared for him in the same way that a mother does for her children. Hinder quit his 9 to 5 private engineering career to join his beloved family farm business. He currently makes a staggering 10 lakhs a month from dairy farming. The former engineer who now runs a dairy farm makes a fortune by selling milk, ghee, fertiliser, and even water used to bathe cows. His ingenuity and humble story could serve as an inspiration to everyone on how to build a big career out of a humble profession like running a cattle farm.

Jayaguru Achar Hinder's Success Story Of Leaving An Engineering Profession To Start A Farm Business

After receiving his civil engineering degree from the Vivekananda College of Engineering and Technology, Hinder worked as a civil engineer for a year with a private company, earning a salary of Rs 22,000 per month. However, Hinder soon grew tired of his engineering job, so in 2019, he decided to leave his job and join his family's business.

Hinder has always liked farming and spent a good time at home with his cattle. He decided to use his technical education and expertise to increase the farm's productivity. He thought of expanding the dairy and experimenting with innovative sales strategies when he was studying engineering. All that brainstorming was helpful later on when making actual decisions, he told the media.

Use Of Innovation To Create A Successful Dairy Farm

Hinder understood that in today's fiercely competitive environment, creativity is essential to surviving. He might help decrease waste in his agricultural business through innovation, giving him more time to concentrate on long-term objectives. So, he began implementing innovation in the family business with this concept.

His father had 10 cows at one time. But once Hinder got involved in the business, there were 130 more cattle. Additionally, Hinder purchased a device that dries cow manure and makes it easier for farmers to utilise. Today, he sells roughly 1,000 bags of this cow dung every day.

Hinder also uses a slurry of cow dung, cow urine, and water that he sells in quantities of roughly 7,000 litres daily. He makes sure that everything he uses, including the water he uses to bathe his cows, is put to good use.

Hinder is also involved in "Gonandajala," a procedure that helps in accelerating crop growth. When a cow dies, the body is placed in a tank with a calculated amount of substances. It is retained for several months. When the body has completely broken down, there remains fluid which is later used as liquid fertiliser.

Hinder sells 750 litres of milk and 30–40 kg of ghee daily. Hinder's farm business currently generates income in the crores, which is an amount he perhaps would not have made in a private job.