Who is Jayen Mehta who takes interim charge as Amul MD after RS Sodhi resignation?

New Delhi: Gujarat co-operative milk marketing federation (GCMMF), popularly known as Amul has announced that Jayen Mehta, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Amul is being given the interim charge of MD after the resignation of its current MD RS Sodhi on January 9, 2023. The Gujarat cooperative board took the decision on Monday.

Jayen Mehta has been associated with Amul for over 31 years, according to his Linkedin Profile. He joined the GCMMF (Amul) co-operative in May 1991 and worked in various roles as Brand Manager, Group Product Manager and General Manager in marketing function.

How long had RS Sodhi associated with Amul ?

Amul MD RS Sodhi was relieved from his position on Monday by the Gujarat co-operative milk marketing federation. He confirmed to PTI that he was in extension period and the board accepted his resignation. RS Sodhi, according to the Linkedin Profile, was associated with Amul federation for over 40 years. He joined Amul in 1982 as senior sales officer and then worked for various roles like General manager, and CGM.

He became the managing director of Amul in June 2010 and had remained in the position including a five-year extension until January 9, 2023.

GCMMF (Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation) also known as Amul is India's largest food product organization with annual turnover (2021-22) INR 61,000 crore. Last year, Amit Shah said that Amul will be merged with other cooperative to make it multi-state society.