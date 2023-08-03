Who is Jupally Rameswar Rao , meet Son Of A Farmer who Had To Walk Miles To Attend School, today his net Worth is nearly Rs 11,000 crore, From Homeopathy To Multi-crore business

The son of a farmer from Hyderabad Jupally Rameswar Rao has proved that there is no limit to what is possible. Once a homeopathy practitioner, Rameswar Rao launched Maha Cement brand which generates around 3,000 crore in annual revenue. His real-time net worth is $ 1.3 Billion, according to Forbes. A billionaire businessman, who had to travel miles to school, overcame several obstacles on the way to success.

Read on to find out more about the homeopath turned entrepreneur who started his entrepreneurship journey with Rs 50,000 and today is at the helm of a business that is worth a billion. Rao's life is an inspiration to everybody who wants to succeed in life.

Who Is Jupally Rameshwar Rao?

Jupally Rameshwar Rao is the founder-chairman of My Home Group, a Hyderabad-based conglomerate. His Maha Cement brand is one of the largest cement makers in the South.

Early Life Of Jupally Rameshwar Rao

Jupally Rameshwar Rao was born in 1955 to a farming family in Andhra Pradesh. Rao lost his father at a younger age. Rao has faced hardships all of his childhood. Having no means of communication, Rao had to walk miles to school. Nevertheless, the boy persisted in his studies and did well in them. In order to study homeopathy, Rao relocated to Hyderabad in 1974. Rao established his homeopathy clinic in Hyderabad's Dilsukh Nagar after receiving training in the field.

Rao's Journey From Homeopathy To Multi-crore Real Estate Business

The homeopathy clinic run by Rameshwar Rao was flourishing. But Rao had lofty ambitions to pursue. Rao was open to any business concept and chose to extend his wings and go into the real estate industry after realising the enormous potential of the industry. He learned how the real estate industry operates from several of his patients who were real estate agents. Rao earned money by selling certain plots. He spent about Rs 50,000 developing land in Hayatnagar, which he then sold as open plots. He then had a breakthrough in the realty industry in 1985 when he was given the chance to build apartments, which marked the beginning of his career.

Rao established My Home Group in Hyderabad in the 1980s and began working in the real estate, cement, and energy industries. He used his sharp business acumen, effort, and passion to grow his business into one that made great revenue. Rao established Maha Cement as a division of My Home Industries Private Limited in the next years. Later, for the sum of 1429 crore, he sold CRH plc, an Irish corporation, 50% of Maha Cement. For $1,400 crore, he acquired the 3.2 million tonne cement facility Sree Jayajyothi Cements from Shriram Epc. Today, Maha Cement is one of the biggest cement companies in South India, with an astounding yearly turnover of one hundred crores.

Jupally Rameshwar Rao's Real-Time Net Worth

Rameshwar Rao's real-time net worth is $ 1.3 Billion (1,07,53,40,50,000.00 Indian Rupee approximately) as of 8-3-23, according to Forbes.