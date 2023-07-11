Who is Kalpana Saroj? From overcoming domestic abuse as a child bride to building a Rs 900 crore-worth business empire, this woman has seen it all!

Life will constantly present challenges that must be overcome. However difficult the times are, we can achieve our goals if we work consistently hard, have patience, and have confidence in ourselves. Something similar is the story of Kalpana Saroj, a Maharashtrian Dalit woman who was married off at the age of 12, suffered domestic abuse at the hands of her husband, but built a business empire worth Rs 900 crore despite all the challenges she faced.

The story of Kalpana Saroj shows how a woman found ways out of the multitude of adversities and learned vital lessons on the importance of willpower and hard work in realising dreams.

Who is Kalpana Saroj?

Kalpana Saroj is an entrepreneur and the chairperson of Kamani Tubes. Kalpana received the Padma Shri for Trade and Industry, in 2013. She also sits on the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore's board of governors.

Early Life And Struggle Days Of Kalpana Saroj

Kalpana Saroj was born in 1961 in Roparkheda in Maharashtra to a Dalit family. Kalpana was married off at the age of 12. In her husband's family, Kalpana was physically and mentally tortured by her in-laws. Seeing the deplorable condition of his daughter Kalpana's father took her to his home. However, Kalpana was unable to live in peace even at her father's house because society used to judge her and her father for harbouring a married girl at her parents' house. Kalpana also made an early attempt at suicide because she was unable to handle the severe emotional anguish caused by society.

However, Kalpana was not the type of person who would submit to the situation. She saw every obstacle as a chance to advance. Kalpana relocated to Mumbai and began working in a garment factory. Kalpana, a fearless and resilient lady, even borrowed Rs. 50,000 to launch her own business. In addition, Kalpana founded a film production company and produced a commercial about the hardships and injustices a Dalit family faces. She started a real estate business as well.

Kalpana’s Kamani Tubes Journey

When Kalpana achieved some measure of financial stability, she was deeply impacted by the appalling situations of others who were out of work and suffering from a lack of resources. By this time, Kalpana had established a name for herself in the surrounding areas. As her influence grew, she was approached by a group of Kamani Tubes employees who requested help in order to stop the company from going out of business entirely. Kalpana invested money in the struggling company. She later took on a leadership position in the company and helped it recover from numerous lawsuits and significant debt. She changed Kamani Tubes for the better and turned it into a successful business thanks to her astute business sense and acumen.

The government appreciated the hard work and dedication of Kalpana Saroj and awarded her with the Padma Shri in 2013. Today, Kalpana Saroj is a source of inspiration for every woman on how to overcome challenges and succeed as a leader.