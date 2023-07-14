Who Is Leena Nair, CEO Of CHANEL, Whom PM Modi Met During His France Visit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Leena Nair, the CEO of CHANEL, a popular French fashion house, during his visit to France. In a tweet, PM Modi expressed his delight in meeting a person of Indian origin who had made a significant impact on the global stage. He further mentioned that they had a productive conversation regarding strategies to enhance skill development among artisans and promote Khadi.

You must have been wondering who is Leena Nair. Let’s read more about this successful Indian-origin executive who is leading the French fashion store ‘CHANEL’ right now.

Leena Nair's Education

cre Trending Stories

Leena Nair's journey from humble beginnings to becoming a global leader is an inspiring tale of determination, passion, and a commitment to making a difference. Born in India, Leena Nair's academic excellence led her to pursue an MBA in Human Resources from XLRI Jamshedpur, where she excelled and graduated as a gold medalist.

Met the Global CEO of @CHANEL, Mrs. Leena Nair. It’s always a delight to meet a person of Indian origin who has made a mark at the world stage. We had a great conversation about ways to further boost skill development among artisans and to make Khadi more popular. pic.twitter.com/m75c75Ex1B July 14, 2023

Leena Nair's Career

Leena's career began at Hindustan Lever (now Hindustan Unilever Limited) in 1992, where she started as a Management Trainee. Over the next 14 years, she held various roles within the organization, steadily climbing the corporate ladder. She proved herself as a capable leader and innovative thinker, introducing initiatives that enhanced performance, transformed employee relations, and improved organizational effectiveness.

In 2007, Leena's exceptional leadership skills earned her a position as the Executive Director of Hindustan Unilever Limited and Vice President of HR for South Asia. As the first woman on the Unilever South Asia Leadership Team, she spearheaded talent and organization strategies that propelled the company toward achieving its vision for 2015. Under her guidance, Unilever South Asia embraced a performance-driven culture, witnessed a remarkable increase in productivity, and became the top employer of choice in the region.

Recognizing her incredible achievements, Unilever promoted Leena to the role of Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) and member of the Unilever Leadership Executive in 2016. In this global position, she oversaw the human capital needs of Unilever's vast organization, consisting of over 160,000 employees across more than 100 countries. Leena's deep commitment to sustainability and inclusivity drove her efforts to align Unilever's growth with environmental preservation and social impact. As the first female CHRO at Unilever, she championed diversity and built an inclusive work environment where every individual could thrive.

Beyond her role at Unilever, Leena Nair's influence extended to various esteemed organizations. She served as a Board Trustee for The Leverhulme Trust, an Advisor to the International Council at Università Bocconi, and a member of the Steering Committee for the World Economic Forum. Her commitment to education, gender equality, and the future of work led her to actively contribute to important global discussions and initiatives.

Leena's exceptional leadership skills and profound impact on the corporate world caught the attention of global fashion brand CHANEL, and in January 2022, she took on the role of Global CEO. This marked another significant milestone in her career, as she became a prominent figure in the luxury fashion industry.

Leena Nair's journey from being a young management trainee to a global brand CEO is a testament to her unwavering dedication, strategic vision, and relentless pursuit of excellence. She has not only shattered glass ceilings but also paved the way for future generations of leaders, particularly women, to rise and make their mark on the world stage. Leena Nair's story is an inspiration to all those who aspire to achieve greatness through hard work, resilience, and a commitment to creating a positive impact.