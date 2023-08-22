Who Is Neelkanth Mishra, IITian, The New Part-Time Member Of UIDAI?

New Delhi: Aadhaar regulatory authority, Unique Identity Development Authority Of India (UIDAI) appointed on Tuesday Neelkanth Mishra as its part-time advisor. Mishra is a graduate from Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur and has been working as the chief economist at Axis Bank for the last three years.

Let's delve deeper to read about the new board member of UIDAI, Neelkanth Mishra.

Neelkanth Mishra, a distinguished figure in the world of economics, currently holds the esteemed position of Chief Economist at Axis Bank. Additionally, he serves as the Head of Global Research and is a member of the Board at Axis Capital. With a career trajectory marked by exceptional achievements, Mishra has left an indelible mark on various fronts.

Presently, Neelkanth Mishra leads the economic charge at Axis Bank, a prominent financial institution, where he has been instrumental in shaping the bank's strategies and insights. Situated in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, his role involves a direct impact on the bank's policies and decisions, leveraging his economic acumen to navigate the dynamic financial landscape.

Prior to his tenure at Axis Bank, Mishra's journey of over two decades was significantly marked by his role at Credit Suisse. For twenty years, from June 2003 to May 2023, he played a pivotal role in the organization, contributing as the Co-head of APAC Strategy, India Equity Strategy, and India Head of Research. This extensive period underscores his influence in shaping market strategies, equity analysis, and providing critical insights into India's economic trends.

Before stepping into the finance sector, Mishra's career took root in the technology realm. He began as a Senior Technical Architect at Infosys Technologies Limited, where he honed his technical expertise from September 2000 to June 2003. This was followed by his role as a Systems Manager at Hindustan Lever Limited from July 1997 to June 2000.

Mishra's academic journey reflects a foundation of excellence. He pursued his B.Tech. in Computer Science and Engineering from the renowned Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, from July 1993 to May 1997. His educational prowess was first cultivated at Delhi Public School, Bokaro Steel City, where he completed his schooling from 1987 to 1993.

Neelkanth Mishra's journey is a testament to his multidimensional capabilities that seamlessly span across economics, technology, and management. His strategic insights, honed through years of experience, have made him an authoritative voice in the finance industry, shaping economic discourse and decision-making at Axis Bank and beyond.