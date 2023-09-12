Who Is Padmaja Kumari Parmar: A Modern-Day Princess Transforming Heritage And Empowering Women – A Inspiring Success Story

NEW DELHI: Padmaja Kumari Parmar, hailing from the illustrious House of Mewar, breathes life into centuries of Indian royalty. Her captivating story unfolds in the enchanting city of Udaipur, where she's more than just a princess; she's a beacon of modernity with a vision.

Friends Of Mewar: A Legacy Of Empowerment



In 2013, Padmaja founded Friends of Mewar, a global organization headquartered in Boston. It champions cultural heritage preservation, preventive healthcare accessibility, and the advancement of women's emancipation and education.

A Royal Inheritance, A Global Vision



As the Executive Director of Business Development for HRH Group of Hotels, Padmaja embraces her ancestral role as a heritage hotelier. She's taking the regal experience to international heights, drawing from her experiences at the Four Seasons Hotel in New York.

Influence Beyond Borders



Padmaja's influence extends to prestigious advisory boards, luxury hospitality, and health advocacy. She contributes to institutions like Princeton University and Harvard Medical School, leaving her mark on the global stage.

A Bridge Between Continents



Her marriage to Dr. Kush Parmar led her to Boston, where she remains a bridge between her ancestral Udaipur and the United States. Her commitment to promoting Indian hospitality globally shines through in her efforts.

A Passionate Pursuit



Beyond her royal duties, Padmaja is a sports enthusiast and enjoys travel, cinema, swimming, tennis, and horse-riding, adding depth to her multifaceted persona.

Philanthropy



Padmaja's philanthropic spirit extends to her roles as a Trustee of Alakh Nayan Mandir and her involvement in uplifting women through organizations like Seva Mandir.

A Legacy Of Riches



The royal family's holdings include the HRH Group of Hotels, valued at Rs 50 crore, and iconic palaces like Fateh Prakash Palace and the Taj Group of Hotels. They also own the lavish Jag Mandir Island Palace on Lake Pichola.

A Princess Making Impact



Padmaja Kumari Parmar's journey transcends her royal lineage. Her dedication to heritage preservation, healthcare access, women's empowerment, and humanity's enduring spirit make her a modern-day princess whose actions resonate louder than her title. Her impact knows no boundaries.