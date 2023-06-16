Who Is Paridhi Adani, Gautam Adani's Daughter-In-Law And Wife Of Karan Adani, Herself A Celebrated Lawyer

New Delhi: Industrialist Gautam Adani and family like to stay away from spotlight, but there are millions of readers who are keen to know the billionaire’s family tree. Gautam Adani is married to Priti Adani and they are proud parents to sons Karan and Jeet Adani.

Today we shall talk about Paridhi Shroff who married Billionaire Gautam Adani’s elder son Karan Adani, and is herself a celebrated lawyer.

Paridhi Adani Family, Husband, Children

Paridhi Shroff née Adani married Gautam Adani’s elder son Karan Adani who is the CEO of Adani Ports and SEZ Limited. The couple got married in 2013 while their wedding was attended by the stalwarts of industrial, social and political fraternity that included RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Anil Agrawal and Anand Mahindra.

Paridhi and Karan were blessed with a baby girl in 2016 who they named Anuradha. The couple lives in in Ahmedabad with their family.

Paridhi Adani Birth, Parents

Paridhi was born in June 1989 and she is the daughter of Shroff Cyril Shroff and his lawyer wife, Vandana Shroff. Paridhi is a partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas --India’s leading law firm with a global reputation. The Firm advises a large and diverse set of clients, including domestic and foreign commercial enterprises, financial institutions, private equity and venture capital funds, start-ups, government and regulatory bodies.

Paridhi Adani Education

Paridhi pursued a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting and Finance at the University of Mumbai. Then she pursued her Bachelor of Laws in the Government Law College in Mumbai. She went to the French business school INSEAD in Fontainebleau in 2013. Additionally, she also attended the traditional finishing school Institut Villa Pierrefeu in Montreux, Switzerland.

Paridhi Adani Career

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas's head of the Gujarat office, Paridhi Adani, currently works in the group responsible for general corporate practise at the firm.

Paridhi's LinkedIn profile describes that she has expertise working with clients in the infrastructure sector, particularly in the areas of logistics, urban infrastructure, and renewable energy. She has also assisted her clients in coping with the growing digitalization of their businesses, including their move to cloud-based platforms, adherence to new tech legislation, and associated advising.

She has been involved in numerous cases involving joint ventures and partnerships in different industries, corporate governance-related advice, and mergers and acquisitions (including public M&A transactions). She frequently counsels both domestic and international clients about the Indian regulatory framework that applies to such transactions (especially in relation to foreign investment in India). She also gives companies advice on matters relating to their personnel database and workforce, such as contracts, terminations, and statutory compliance.

Paridhi Adani Is Passionate Supporter Of Equality And Diversity

Paridhi is a passionate supporter of equality and diversity, particularly at work. She has a passion for animals and is a strong believer in sustainability and mental health.