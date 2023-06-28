Who Is Patricia Narayan? Survived An Abusive Marriage, Started Handcart Business Earning From 50 Paisa To Rs 2 Lakh Per Day Now

Even the hardest circumstances can't bring you to your knees if your spirits are high and you are passionate about realising your dreams. Through perseverance, you achieve your goal—even late—where success is at your fingertips. The story of Patricia Narayan is one such instance of struggle and perseverance where a woman achieved success after beating the odds of a failed marriage and rising to build a million-worth business empire.



After a failed marriage and separation from her husband, Patricia wandered through for her livelihood. In order to make a living and support her two children, she set up handcarts on Chennai’s Marina Beach. Her hard work and dedication paid off when she finally started her restaurant chain after years of hardship. Today, she owns restaurant franchises that bring in an average of Rs 2 lakhs each day. Today's article highlights the success story of Patricia Narayan, a woman entrepreneur who started her business with an income of 50 paisa and now earns Rs 2 lakh per day.

Who Is Patricia Narayan?

Patricia Narayan is the director of Sandeepha chain of restaurants. She was honoured with the FICCI Entrepreneur of the Year Award in 2010. In addition to her restaurant business, Patricia also runs an ambulance service from Acharapakkam, Tamil Nadu.

Patricia's Life, Adversity, And Ascent To Success

Following a failed marriage to an alcoholic and abusive spouse, Patricia ran out of the relationship. She had two kids to take care of in addition to herself. In order to support her children, Patricia set up handcarts on Marina Beach in Chennai. She began selling tea, coffee, cutlets, and jams in her handcart. Patricia only made fifty paisa on her first day in the handcart business.

Patricia's Never-Give-Up Attitude

Despite facing adversity, Patricia never gave up and kept operating her handcart business. Over time, Patricia's business started to pick up speed and she began to experience remarkable success. Thanks to Patricia's perseverance, hard work, and dedication, she was given the opportunity to run a canteen in 1984. Patricia's business continued to thrive and she continued to provide service to hundreds of customers.

A Personal Tragedy That Led To Starting Of Sandeepha Chain

However, in the midst of her commercial success, Patricia confronted a major tragedy when her daughter and son-in-law passed away in an accident in 2004. Patricia, who was devastated by the loss of her daughter, decided to start a restaurant and dedicate it to her daughter. In 2006, Patricia started the restaurant Sandeepha in the name of her daughter. Her restaurant business took off greatly. Over time, a number of restaurant franchises called Sandeepha were founded. Patricia, who began her career with a two-person handcart business, is now the big boss of restaurants with more than 200 staff members.