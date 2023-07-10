Who Is Radhakishan Damani? Known As Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Mentor, He Reluctantly Joined Stock Market, Now Has Net Worth Of Rs 13,96,066 Crore

New Delhi: Radhakishan Damani, a veteran Mumbai investor, made it to the Forbes Billionaire list in 2017. The media-shy Damani's wealth surpassed many famous Indian Billionaires –Anil Ambani, Ajay Piramal, Rahul Bajaj and Anil Agarwal owing to stellar success of his IPO.

However, the success story of Radhakishan Damani has several milestones that led him to reach the pinnacle. Coming from humble beginnings, Damani paved a path of success that inspires millions of people to emulate it.

He Was A First-year Commerce College Drop Out

Radhakishan Damani was born and raised in Bikaner, Rajasthan, to an Indian Marwari family. He was born on March 15, 1954. He was a first-year commerce college drop out.

Radhakishan Damani’s Tryst With Indian Stock Market

Damani's family was in the ball bearings business, but he had to reluctantly join the stock market as a broker and trader in the late 1980s after his father's demise. At the age of 32, he started stock brokering and soon, he successfully became one of the country's finest value investors in the equity market.

Radhakishan Damani Portfolio

He is touted to be a mentor to billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. As per the latest corporate shareholdings filed, Radhakishan Damani publicly holds 15 stocks, having net worth of over Rs. 172,651.9 crore. Majority of his portfolio is divided among Retail, Power - Generation & Distribution, Breweries & Distilleries, Computers - Software - Training, Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase, Hotels, Cement - Major, Couriers, Cigarettes, Finance - General, Paper, Chemicals and other Diversified.

He famously holds stakes in a range of companies –VST industries, India Cements, 3M India, Radisson Blu Resort to name a few.

Radhakishan Damani Maintains A Low Profile

Low profile Damani rarely makes appearances at public events and avoids speaking to the press. Damani is often called "Mr White and White" due to donning an all-white attire.

Radhakishan Damani Is The Owner Of D-Mart Supermarket Chain

Radhakishan Damani reached the pinnacle of success with the launch of IPO of his Supermarket Chain D-Mart in 2017. Damani founded India's Dmart, a one-stop grocery and hypermarket business, in 2000 in Powai, Mumbai. The business's main office is in Mumbai. Under one roof, D'Mart provides a variety of goods for the home and for the individual.

More than 300 of the supermarkets and hypermarkets are spread out over the nation. Avenue Supermarts Ltd. (ASL) is the owner and operator of the DMart retail supermarket chain.

Radhakishan Damani Marriage, Children, Family

RK Damani is married to Shrikantadevi Radhakishan Damani. The couple has three daughters, Manjri Damani Chandak, Jyoti Kabra, and Madhu Chandak. Radhakishan Damani's younger brother Gopikishan Damani is also an ace investor and together with his elder brother controls Avenue Supermart.

Radhakishan Damani's Realtime Net Worth

As per Forbes Realtime Billionaire Index figures, Radhakishan Damani's realtime net worth as of 10-07-2023 is USD 16.9 billion (13,96,06,67,50,000.00 Indian Rupee approximately).