Who Is Rahul Bhatia, Man Who Made Headlines By Earning Rs 8,583 Crore In Just 2 Months?

New Delhi: Since Go First stopped operating, competing airlines have seen an increase in customer traffic. Like other companies, IndiGo has benefited from this, and demand for tickets has increased. Due to this, IndiGo's stock has increased during the past two months on the stock market. Rahul Bhatia, the creator of InterGlobe Aviation and a supporter of IndiGo, has seen a rise of Rs 8,583 crore in just sixty days.

Rahul Bhatia’s Net Worth

Rahul Bhatia's net worth has climbed from $4.28 billion to $5.32 billion in just two months.

Rahul Bhatia's Rank As Per Bloomberg Billionaires Index

Rahul Bhatia is ranked as the 22nd richest person in India by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Share Price

Share prices for InterGlobe Aviation have increased by 32 percent. The share's price was Rs 1912 in March; as of right now, it is Rs 2418.50.

Rahul Bhatia And His Family Stake In InterGlobe Aviation

Rahul Bhatia and his family own a 38 percent share in InterGlobe Aviation.

Rahul Bhatia's Education

The Group's Managing Director, Rahul Bhatia, studied electrical engineering at the University of Waterloo in Ontario, Canada.

About IndiGo And Its Journey

Rakesh Gangwal co-founded IndiGo in 2006, and it currently holds a 55 percent market share in the domestic market. According to Forbes, IndiGo has 101 locations and 300 planes.

The parent firm of IndiGo joined forces with the logistics behemoth UPS to create Movin in 2022. The company also owns Interglobe Hotels, which manages 19 hotels domestically and 14 hotels internationally.