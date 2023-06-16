Who Is Rajinder Gupta, Used To Earn Rs 30 Per Day And Now Runs The Rs 3,616 Crore Trident Group

New Delhi: The saying "Power and prosperity are best shared" was once uttered by a wise man. The Trident Group, one of the most prestigious in the world, is currently led by that man! Rajinder Gupta, who was born on January 2nd, 1959, is the chairman of the Trident Group, a company with its main offices in Ludhiana, Punjab. Home textiles, paper manufacturing, chemicals, and power are the main industries for Trident Group.

Trident Group

The group has expanded at a rate of over 30 percent per year under his strategically astute management, becoming one of India's largest yarn spinners, a top global producer of terry towels, and the largest producer of paper made from wheat straw in the world.

Rajinder Gupta Expertise

Rajinder, who was the first person to enter entrepreneurship, has over three decades of expertise in the business. To add to that, he also has a very diverse range of exposure, having promoted industrial initiatives and served as a board of a number of different companies.

Rajinder participates actively in a number of trade and management associations in addition to his involvement in numerous charity endeavours.

Rajinder Gupta Educational Background

Personally, Harvard-educated Rajinder also earned degrees from Templeton College in Oxford and ISB Hyderabad.

Rajinder Gupta Family Details

He is the delighted father of two children: Abhishek Gupta, who just assumed the role of managing director at the company and is a graduate of the University of Warwick in the UK, and Neha Gupta, who has a master's degree in finance from the Cass Business School in London.

Rajinder Gupta Personal Details

Rajinder was born in Punjab, the son of a very small-time cotton dealer. Due to his unusual upbringing, he was forced to leave school at a young age of 14, when he was only in the ninth grade.

Rajinder Gupta's Starting Of Professional Career

Soon after, he started his career by working odd jobs like producing cement pipes and candles, among other things, for a pitiful salary of Rs 30 per day. In 1985, Rajinder made the decision to launch his own business after years of hard labour.

As a result of a series of events, he established Abhishek Industries, his first-ever fertiliser production facility, with an initial investment of INR 6.5 crores. First-generation self-made successful entrepreneur Rajinder was now being referred to as Punjab's Dhirubhai Ambani.

The company opted to incorporate itself in the state of Punjab on April 18, 1990, and Trident Limited was born as a result.

And shortly after that, the business made the historic decision to expand its offerings to include yarn, paper, and terry towels. Success and growth subsequently went hand in hand from this point forward! The series of events that occurred allows us to connect with clients who are dispersed over more than 75 countries and six continents.

With sales in the fiscal year 2012–13 of INR 3358 crores, or 530 million US dollars. Today, Trident Group has a $1 billion annual revenue and employs more than 10,000 direct and 20,000 indirect workers.