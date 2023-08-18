Who Is Ridhima Arora? A 30-Year-Old Girl From Jammu And Kashmir Now Earns In Crores Yearly With Her Ayurvedic Snacks Brand, Left Her High Paying Engineering Job To Start Biz

She developed a deep interest in nutrition and the proper types of food during her weight loss journey when she went from 86 kg to 30 kg in two years with the help of Ayurveda. But when her father was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis, things in her life began to change. However, her father's condition began to improve with the use of Ayurvedic medicine. Realising the enormous potential of Ayurveda to transform people's lives, Ridhima abandoned her budding corporate career and established her Ayurvedic food company, Namhya Foods Private Ltd. Launched in 2020, Namhya generated Rs 1 crore in earnings in less than a year.

Know the story of Ridhima Arora, a young businesswoman from Jammu and Kashmir who operates an Ayurvedic snack company that generates crores annually, as well as the challenges she overcame to maintain her enterprise in the face of competition from other leading Ayurvedic companies already operating in the market.

Early Days Of Ridhima Arora



Ridhima Arora was born in 1992 in Jammu and Kashmir. She has a PGDM in sales and marketing. Her grandfather was a traditional Ayurvedic practitioner and maintained a small herbal shop in Jammu and Kashmir. The business was extended after being taken over by Ridhima's father.

The Birth Of Namhya

Her decision to launch her brand came only after her father was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis. Ridhima changed his diet to include herbal tea and Ayurvedic remedies. Her father's condition drastically improved within three months. After seeing her father's improving condition and the power of Ayurveda to cure serious ailments, Ridhima decided to use Ayurveda to create a preventive healthcare company.

Ridhima resigned from her position at Lava International and returned to her roots. 2020 saw the official introduction of the Namhya brand by Ridhima following months of diligent study and development. She made a tiny initial investment of about 22 lakhs to start a manufacturing facility in Jammu & Kashmir. Her first invention, "Heart Tea," which lowers cholesterol, was an immediate success. Her company made a revenue of one crore rupee in a year.

The Success Of Namhya

Namhya's offerings include heart tea, herbal teas, breakfast cereal, health drinks, dry fruits, herbs, Kashmiri saffron, almond milk, etc. Ridhima began selling the products in physical stores before moving on to online marketplaces including Amazon, Flipkart and eBay. The US has also welcomed a chapter of Namhya. Aman Gupta, the co-founder of the boAt company, made an investment offer to Ridhima on the TV programme Shark Tank India in 2021 in exchange for a 10% ownership in her business.

With many feathers in her cap including a self-made businesswoman, a trained yoga instructor, a fitness lover, and a nutritional consultant, Ridhima Arora is a role model for many young entrepreneurs who want to develop new concepts using the age-old Indian traditions. The founder of Namhya Food has made trends by introducing to the market foods based on Ayurvedic principles that can heal people through internal purification.