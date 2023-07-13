Supportive Wife Ran Household Expenses While He Quit High Paying MNC Job And Founded Naukri.com, Today Sanjeev Bikhchandani's Net Worth Is Rs 18,856 Crore

New Delhi: Naukri.com must have changed the lives of lakhs of Indians who must have expressed gratitude to the online job portal for getting job offers. But have you ever been curious about the man behind Naukri.com and how he has helped countless numbers of people in landing the best jobs of their lives with only a tap of buttons? If so then you should read about Sanjeev Bikhchandani, the man behind one of India's most popular job site Naukri.com.

Who Is Sanjeev Bikhchandani?

Sanjeev Bikhchandani is the founder and CEO of Naukri.com, the largest employment website in India. Bikhchandani is the co-founder and executive vice chairman of Info Edge, a website that offers classified ads for recruitment, matrimony, real estate, education, and related services.



Early Life And Career Of Sanjeev Bikhchandani

Sanjeev Bikhchandani was born to a doctor father and a housewife mother in Delhi on June 29, 1963. Sanjeev excelled in school from an early age. He received his education from the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad and St. Stephen's College.

After completing his education, Sanjeev was hired by the Horlicks company as a product executive. Even though it was a lucrative job, Sanjeev submitted his resignation after 18 months. After quitting his job, Sanjeev founded two businesses with his business partner: Info Edge (salary surveys and consulting) and Indmark (trademark database). He split up with his business partner in 1993, and in 1995 formally established Info Edge India Pvt Ltd.

The Birth Of Naukri.com

When he was working as a product executive for Horlicks, Bikhchandani gained some insights on jobs. Bikhchandani reasoned, if someone created and maintained live a database of jobs, it might be a potent commodity. It was one of several concepts he experimented with in pursuit of his entrepreneurial ambitions.

Once while attending an IT Expo at Pragati Maidan, Delhi, Bikhchandani was drawn to a booth with the lettering WWW. A fascinated Bikhchandani learned more about how the Internet operated and decided to launch a job aggregation website.

Bikhchandani established Naukri.com in 1997 after paying $25 per month to rent a server in the US. In the early stages of operation, the Naukri.com crew gathered national newspapers and periodicals, rewrote all the job postings there, and then uploaded them online. As the volume of visitors increased, the office gradually began receiving requests from businesses to post job postings. New features and items were added to Naukri.com based on user input. Traffic began to increase gradually, and there were more responses and customers. The company became quite prosperous and would expand greatly.

Today, Naukri.com is India's pioneer classified recruitment online business, which has established standards for others to follow.

Sanjeev Bikhchandani’s Wife And His Pillar Of Strenght During His Initial Days

As the cliché goes, behind every successful man is a strong woman, Bikhchandani’s case is no different too. As per several media reports, when Sanjeev decided to quit his lucrative MNC job he relied on his wife to run the household expenses. Sanjeev's wife, Surabhi Bikhchandani who was also his batch-mate at IIM A, was then working in Nestle. She supported him through every thick and thin and managed the household expenses while Sanjeev was building his dream business.

The Info Edge Cofounded By Him

Info Edge, a provider of online classified ads for employment, marriage, housing, education, and associated services, is the owner of Naukri.com. Shiksha.com, Jeevansathi.com, and 99acres.com are all owned by Info Edge as well. It owns shares of Policybazaar.com, Paisabazaar, and Zomato.

In 2006 Info Edge became one of the first internet businesses to be listed on the BSE and NSE. Info Edge has more than 4,000 employees and a network of 62 offices spread across 43 locations in India. It has also entered the Gulf market internationally, with offices in Dubai, Bahrain, Riyadh, and Abu Dhabi.

For Sanjeev Bikhchandani, The Sky Is The Limit

In 2014, the Naukri.com founder co-founded Ashoka University. In 2020, Sanjeev Bikhchandani received the Padma Shri award for his contribution to trade and industry.

Sanjeev Bikhchandani's Realtime Net Worth

As per Forbes Realtime Billionaire Index figures, Sanjeev Bikhchandani's realtime net worth as of 13-07-2023 is USD 2.3 billion (1,88,56,78,00,000.00 Indian Rupee approximately).