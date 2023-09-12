trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2661371
Who Is Sindhu Gangadharan? The SAP Executive Appointed As Nasscom Vice Chairperson

Gangadharan's journey as a woman leader in technology and her continued support in empowering and enabling the youth of India has earned her a coveted position on the Advisory Board of YuWaah, supported by UNICEF.

Last Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 03:17 PM IST|Source: IANS
New Delhi: IT industry's apex body Nasscom on Tuesday announced the appointment of Sindhu Gangadharan, SVP and MD, SAP Labs India and Head, SAP User Enablement, as Vice Chairperson.

In her new role, she will leverage her extensive experience in technology and corporate leadership gained over decades in both India and Germany to help shape India's TechAde.


As the first woman to lead SAP Labs India, SAP's largest R&D centre globally, Gangadharan was responsible for overseeing the product development and innovation at all five centres -- Bengaluru, Gurugram, Pune, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. 

"Nasscom has played a pivotal role in helping accelerate India’s transition into the innovation hub for the world. I am honoured to assume the office of the Vice Chairperson at Nasscom and shape the future of India's Techade in collaboration with some of the finest minds in the industry," Gangadharan said in a statement.

Earlier this year, she was appointed as Chairperson of the Nasscom GCC Council 2023-25. She also serves on the Board of organisations, including Siemens India and Titan Company Limited. 

She is also a member of the Steering committee of the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce, an industry body driving the bilateral trade and deliberations between India and Germany.

Gangadharan's journey as a woman leader in technology and her continued support in empowering and enabling the youth of India has earned her a coveted position on the Advisory Board of YuWaah, supported by UNICEF.

