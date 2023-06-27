Who Is Sunny Gupta, The Founder Of The Cloud Software Startup Apptio, Which Was Bought By IBM For $4.6 billion?

New Delhi: IBM has signed a deal buying cloud software company Apptio at the cost of $4.6 billion. Apptio is founded by Indian – American Sunny Gupta who is a renowed entrepreneur and technology visionary. The software giant aims to expand its existing IT automation software and AI platform to offer businesses solutions.

“The acquisition is expected to close in the second half of 2023, pending regulatory approvals,” IBM stated. “Apptio’s offerings combined with IBM’s IT automation software and watsonx AI platform gives clients the most comprehensive approach to optimise and manage all of their technology investments,” said Arvind Krishna, CEO and chairman of IBM.

Who Is Sunny Gupta?

Sunny Gupta is a renowned entrepreneur and technology visionary, best known as the founder and former CEO of Apptio, a leading provider of cloud-based technology business management software. With his deep industry expertise and passion for innovation, Gupta has made significant contributions to the field of technology and business management.

Sunny Gupta’s Education

Gupta's educational background includes a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from Stanford University and an MBA from Harvard Business School. Armed with a strong foundation in both technical and business disciplines, he embarked on a journey to revolutionize the way enterprises understand and manage their technology investments.

Sunny Gupta's Visions

In 2007, Gupta founded Apptio with the vision of empowering organizations to make informed decisions about their technology spending. Apptio's groundbreaking platform offered transparency and insights into the cost, utilization, and value of IT services, enabling companies to optimize their technology investments and align them with business objectives. Under Gupta's leadership, Apptio quickly gained recognition and became a leading player in the technology business management space.

Throughout his tenure at Apptio, Gupta drove the company's growth and success, securing strategic partnerships, expanding its customer base, and leading the company through a successful initial public offering (IPO) in 2016. His leadership and strategic vision propelled Apptio to become a trusted partner for numerous global enterprises seeking to optimize their IT operations and drive digital transformation.

Beyond his contributions at Apptio, Gupta is widely regarded as a thought leader in the technology industry. He has been a frequent speaker at industry conferences and events, sharing his insights on technology business management, cloud computing, and digital transformation. Gupta's expertise and forward-thinking approach have earned him accolades, including recognition as an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year finalist.

Sunny Gupta Steps Down

In 2019, Gupta stepped down as CEO of Apptio after successfully leading the company for over a decade. However, his impact and legacy continue to shape the industry, with Apptio remaining at the forefront of technology business management.

Sunny Gupta's entrepreneurial journey and dedication to transforming technology management have made him a respected figure in the tech community. His commitment to innovation, strategic leadership, and driving business value through technology solutions have left an indelible mark on the industry and continue to inspire future generations of entrepreneurs and leaders.