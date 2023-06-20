Who Is Swaminathan Janakiraman, The New Deputy Governor Of RBI

New Delhi: State bank of India’s MD Swaminathan Janakiraman has been appointed as the new deputy governor of Reserve bank of India (RBI) for a tenure of 3 years from the joining date. The India government approved the appointment of Swaminathan as the incumbent Mahesh Kumar Jain’s tenure ends on June 22.

Mahesh Kumar Jain was appointed as a deputy governor in June 2018 for three years. He was re-appointed in June 2021 for a further two-year period. Jain is in charge of the department of supervision, financial inclusion and development, consumer education and protection, among others, according to the report.

Swaminathan Janakiraman’s Education

Swaminathan completed his graduation in B.Com – Bachelor of Commerce, Corporate Accounting & Banking from University of Madras. He then did certified associate of Indian Institute of Banking, Banking & Economics from Indian Institute of Banking and Finance, Mumbai, India.

Later on, he completed executive MBA in Risk management International trade finance from National Institute of Business Management.

Swaminathan Janakiraman’s Career

Swaminathan started working with State Bank of India (SBI) as a manager in December 1988. Therafter, he held several posts in the organisation including branch manager, chief manager, AGM & Relationship manager, VP & head-trade finance, deputy general manager-financial institutions group, chief general manager, deputy managing director-strategy and chief digital officer, deputy MD, and finally managing director of SBI. He has been in the SBI organisation for over 34 years.

Swaminathan Janakiraman served as a Nominee Director of SBI on the Boards of Yes Bank, Jio Payments Bank, and NPCI as well as Bank of Bhutan, an SBI JV, as per the information available on his LinkedIn profile.