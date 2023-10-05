New Delhi: Gayatri Joshi, who starred opposite SRK in Swades, and her husband Vikas Oberoi who were involved in a car accident in Italy that claimed the lives of an elderly couple are in the headlines now.

Shortly after the incident, Gayatri confirmed to the media that she and her husband were doing absolutely fine. A Lamborghini and the couple's Ferrari collided when they attempted to pass a camper van at the same moment, which caused the Ferrari to catch fire and flip the van over. The incident reportedly took place during the Sardinia Supercar Tour, which includes a procession of high-end vehicles from Teulada to Olbia.

Who is Vikas Oberoi?

Vikas Oberoi is the chairman and managing director of Oberoi Realty, a company renowned for developing upscale suburban condos. The company has a market value of around Rs 30,000 crore.

Oberoi Realty Ltd is involved in a variety of businesses, including housing, retail, hospitality, and corporate sectors.

Oberoi, a Harvard Business School graduate, owns a Westin hotel in suburban Mumbai. The property magnate is building the city's first Ritz-Carlton hotel and residences. The billionaire entrepreneur is also constructing a mall, a hotel, and an office tower in Mumbai. Through the Oberoi Foundation, the business also owns The Oberoi International Schools. Oberoi has a Cirrus SR22 Tango aircraft and also possesses a pilot's license.

Oberoi married Gayatri Joshi in 2005, and they have two children together. After taking home the Femina Miss India International crown in 2000, Gayatri represented India at Miss International. She co-starred with SRK in the film "Swades" directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and received praise for her role.