Who Is Zulekha Daud, Daughter Of A Construction Worker, An Indian To Become The First Woman Doctor In UAE

New Delhi: It is the story of an Indian doctor-turned-entrepreneur who stood tall in times of crisis and weathered the storms to become the first woman doctor in the United Arab Emirates and to establish the Zulekha Group, one of UAE's major private healthcare networks. Dr. Zulekha Daud, Zulekha Healthcare Group's founder and chairperson, has committed her life to unceasing community service. She was listed as one of the 100 Indian Leaders in the UAE by Forbes Middle East in recognition of her services to the healthcare sector. The arduous journey of Dr. Zulekha, also known as "Mama Zulekha," is an example of strength and tenacity and acts as an inspiration to all.



Early Life And Education Of Zulekha Daud

Zulekha belonged to a traditional Muslim family in Nagpur, Maharashtra. Despite having little money, her father, a construction worker, placed a high value on education and let her complete her studies.

Zulekha earned her medical and surgical bachelor's degrees from the Government Medical College in Nagpur. After getting married to Dr. Iqbal Daud, the couple started practising medicine in Sharjah.

Struggle Days Of Zulekha Daud

Life was never a bed of roses for Dr. Zulekha. As the first female physician to settle in Sharjah, Dr. Zulekha experienced her fair share of hardships during her medical journey in a new country.

Things were different in UAE when Zulekha first visited it. UAE was a sizable desert region without infrastructure, including roads and electricity. There were no X-ray machines, laboratories, or ultra-sound equipment to diagnose a disease. The doctor's expertise allowed her to make correct diagnoses and administer effective treatments. Additionally, she had to go door-to-door to handle regular deliveries. In spite of the challenging circumstances, Dr Zulekha decided to remain and help the people.

Patients immediately connected with Dr. Zulekha because of her skills and compassionate nature and she was flooded with patients, including some who were heavily pregnant, had burns, and had various illnesses. In the course of her career, Dr. Zulekha delivered over 10,000 babies.



The Birth Of Zulekha Group

When she first arrived in Sharjah, there weren't many medical facilities to be counted. Patients had to go a great distance to receive treatment. There was no female doctor to deliver babies. Seeing this Dr. Zulekha became increasingly aware of the urgent need for a hospital to provide patients with immediate care. Dr Zulekha established her own clinic in the 1980s. However, it was too small to hold a large number of patients. As a result, she founded the Zulekha Hospital, Sharjah's first private hospital, in 1992. Zulekha Hospital Dubai opened its doors in 2004. The Zulekha Group continued to grow by adding hospitals and a chain of pharmacies. 'Mama Zulekha' has not looked back since that time!



Awards And Honours Of Zulekha Daud

Numerous accolades were given to Dr. Zulekha Daud for her contributions to the community. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, presented Dr. Zulekha with the Dubai Quality Award for 2014. In 2019, the Pravasi Samman honour was given to her by the Indian government. In 2013, she was listed among the top 100 Indian leaders in the UAE by Forbes Middle East.