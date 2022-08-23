Who’s changing the world of marketing?

In the world of omnipresent, bright, blinking ads, every single viewer is a potential consumer, and every single click a behavior to be predicted. Spiders surreptitiously crawl the internet, and privacy lasts just as long as the bidding does.

The race to grab the biggest market share is not a cakewalk. With so much data to process and so many ethical stalemates to surpass, brands often find themselves at an impasse.

How do you define what’s niche? How do you certify the relevancy of your targets? How do you personalize when you don’t know whom to personalize it for? And how do you answer all these questions while ensuring the privacy of your customers?

For a long time now, the answer has been – compromise. A trade-off here, a blind eye there, and that’s how it went. Recently, however, some companies have started to take accountability. Amazon has lately developed a solution to untangle the mess that is the marketing universe and come up with the Amazon Marketing Cloud.

A secure, cloud-based advertising solution that provides analytics and insights on ad performances, Amazon marketing cloud measures audience insight through different sources of media. What’s more interesting, however, is that it manages to do this all while keeping data protection and customer privacy as its top priority.

Many advertisers can end up spending a significant chunk of their marketing spend on advertising without properly measuring its contribution to the growth and expansion of the business. Without the data to determine whether the investment in advertising is beneficial or not, however, a lot of these resources can go to waste.

You’d be surprised to know that one of the highest ad spends happen on television – a platform whose impact is virtually impossible to measure accurately. 15% of Audible’s U.S. core growth budget is spent on advertising on TV and, yet, it remained the channel that provided the least insight and analytics for advertisers. Enter Amazon Marketing Cloud – a solution that optimizes ad spends on TV marketing by enabling advertisers to match first-party data (high-value actions such as FT Sign-ups, Direct ALs, and converts) to viewership data and generate analytics for campaign evaluation and improvements.

Amogh Raghunath, part of Amazon Audible’s core data capture scrum team, says, “By tracking incremental sign-ups through TV through AMC, we can reach the people who are interested in Audible, ultimately helping optimize previously, non-measurable TV ads. Using results on the optimal commercial length, time slot, and demo, has allowed us to update our MMM & SPT tools to better calibrate future spend. AMC happens to be the only available solution at the moment that is helping us do so.”

Integrating Amazon Marketing Cloud can help toward 20% SMART-E measurement for Media Spend. AMC can also be integrated with other MSO tools to enable cross-channel marketing decisions.

While AMC helps optimize TV ad spends, LiveRamp is a third-party SaaS company that offers a data connectivity platform that allows companies to reach their customers through emails, cookies, publisher-specific IDs, and mobile IDs. Raghunath, also the developer of LiveRamp connector, claims that it allows efficient targeting of advertisements in a privacy-compliant way and connects with customers digitally.

Both these solutions improve match rates for product users on different platforms, reducing wastage and, in their own way, helping marketing become more sustainable.