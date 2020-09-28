Why does Anand Mahindra think it's time to move to Mars?

New Delhi: Seems like bad news on health issues are refusing to die down. Added to this, a recent news report on a ‘brain eating amoeba' has led Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra to think that it is perhaps time we move to Mars.

A ‘brain-eating’ amoeba?? And we thought Covid was bad news? Maybe it is indeed time to move to Mars, tweeted Mahindra. Mahindra has also tagged Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk in his tweet, given the latter's exploration of space travel ventures.

Live TV

A CNN news report has said that a ‘brain eating amoeba' was found in the water supply of a certain part of Texas, United States.

"The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality issued a water advisory to residents served by the Brazosport Water Authority warning customers not to use any water due to the presence of Naegleria fowleri, a brain-eating amoeba, found in the water supply on Friday evening," CNN news said.

"The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality at the direction of the Governor's Office is working with Brazosport Water Authority to resolve the issue as quickly as possible," it quoted an official advisory.

The disease is caused by exposure to a single-celled organism known as Naegleria fowleri, commonly referred to as the brain-eating amoeba.

It is commonly found in warm freshwater such as lakes, rivers and hot springs, as well as soil. It usually infects people when contaminated water enters the body through the nose, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The organism is most commonly encountered in the southern United States during the summer, when temperatures are highest.