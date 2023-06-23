Why Does the World's Most Expensive Water Cost 50 Lakhs? Check Out These Incredible Features Before You Buy One

New Delhi: Acqua di Cristallo Tributo a Modigliani is considered to be the most expensive water bottle in the world with an estimated cost of around Rs 50 lakh for 750ml. If you don’t believe what you’ve read and need some proof, maybe the following information will help you. It holds the Guinness World Record as the most expensive water bottle in the world.

Water is everywhere. It’s the most widely available thing in the world. If this is the case, why does a water bottle cost so much? What’s special about Acqua di Cristallo Tributo a Modigliani?

The bottle became popular in India when a doctored image of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's wife, Nita Ambani, holding the bottle in the stadium during an IPL match circulated. It generated a buzz about the bottle that didn't fade even after it was discovered that the image was fake.

Why Is Acqua di Cristallo Tributo a Modigliani so expensive?

Of course. No water is that costly. There must have been something about the packaging of the water bottle that makes it so expensive and different from others. The answer is solid 24-carat gold. Each of these 750 ml glass bottles is covered with the solid gold.

Not only does the gold give the magic touch to the water bottle but also the design by the famous designer Fernando Altamirano, who was known for his elegant bottle designs.

It's worth noting that while the Acqua di Cristallo Tributo a Modigliani water bottle is indeed expensive and known for its opulence, its price is largely due to the use of gold in its design and the exclusivity associated with it. The actual value of the water itself is not the primary factor driving its high cost.

Why Did Fernanado Altamirano Create So Expensive Water Bottle?

Fernando Altamirano was a Mexican naturalist, botanist and designer. He designed the expensive bottle as a tribute to the late Italian artist Amedeo Clemente Modigliani. Therefore, the water bottle is named ‘Acqua di Cristallo Tributo a Modigliani’.

Each Drop Contains Gold

There’s something more interesting about the water bottle. Each water drop in the water bottle contains 5 gram of 23-carat gold. In short, you are literally drinking gold from the most expensive water bottle in the world. Water is more alkaline than regular water due to gold presence.

At an auction held by Planet Foundation A.C. at La Hacienda de Los Morales in Mexico City on March 4, 2010, the Acqua di Cristallo Tributo a Modigliani was sold for 774,000 pesos, or $60,000 US (£39,357). All of the proceeds from this transaction were given to the organisation fighting global warming.