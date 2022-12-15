Why is SBI PASSBOOK trending, as Lionel Messi's Argentina reach FIFA world cup 2022 final?

New Delhi: There’s never a dull moment on Twitter –latest trend being the SBI Passbook vis-à-vis Argentina Footbal team. As Lionel Messi-led team Argentina has reached FIFA world cup 2022 finals, fans spared no time in trending pictures of the SBI passbook.

For Indian fans Messi and Argentina have become more of a sentimental connect. Even those who are not following football matches on a regular basis would have their eyes glued to the TV during the upcoming FIFA World Cup final match on Sunday.

Meanwhile, some fans have taken their Argentina team love to a different level as the SBI PASSBOOK started trending on twitter. Reason? Argentina’s flag and SBI passbook look almost similar.

Have a look at some really funny memes and captions:

SBI's lunch time = Argentina's Whole Match https://t.co/u2kt12FyRX — Harshad (@_anxious_one) December 15, 2022

Reason why Indians are biggest fan of Argentina

SBI official partner of Argentina pic.twitter.com/72pXshY649 December 15, 2022

Sir aap bhi SBI wale h to Argentina ko support banta hai pic.twitter.com/ngZq3tl8fb — VAIBHAV (@vaib_says) December 15, 2022

While Lionel Messi is looking to lift his first World Cup, France are looking to retain the title they won in 2018 in what promises to be a tough game for both sides, Xinhua news agency reported.