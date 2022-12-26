Will Work From Home return amidst new COVID BF.7 Variant Scare? Here's what may happen

New Delhi: Amidst continuous demand for flexible or hybrid work by the employees working in various sectors, Work From Home might return in the wake of new COVID fears, said media reports.

Several media reports have stated that sectors like hospitality, transport, tourism and real estate are excersising extreme caution and could consider returning to Work From Home, depending on how the situation pans out after the BF.7 Variant Scare.

Work from Home (WFH) had become a reality post-Covid-19 pandemic. Early this year several offices started returning to office, though several others had also adopted hybrid or flexible mode of working. Many offices on the other hand are still practicing work from home mode as the employees have not fully returned.

Several states government have said that they are prepared to tackle any eventuality following a new Omicron sub-variant BF.7 of the coronavirus in China, which is causing a surge in cases in some countries.

