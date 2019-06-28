close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Wipro

Wipro exits WAISL JV, sells remaining 11% share to Antariksh Softtech

The sale was completed on June 26, 2019 for a consideration of Rs 55 lakh, Wipro added.

Wipro exits WAISL JV, sells remaining 11% share to Antariksh Softtech

New Delhi: IT services major Wipro has said that it has exited its joint venture WAISL (formerly Wipro Airport IT Services Limited) by selling its remaining 11 percent shareholding to Antariksh Softtech.

“WAISL, which was originally a Joint Venture (JV) between Wipro Limited (74 percent) and Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) (26 percent), provides various IT Services at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi,” the company said in a BSE filing.

The sale was completed on June 26, 2019 for a consideration of Rs 55 lakh, Wipro added.

In April 2018, Wipro Limited sold 63 percent stake in WAISL to Antariksh Softtech Private Limited (Antariksh) as part of divesture of the subsidiary. Consequent to the aforesaid sale, Wipro Limited held 11 percent stake in WAISL, with DIAL (26 percent) and Antariksh (63 percent) being the other JV partners.

“The parties have now mutually agreed to sell the remaining stake in WAISL to Antariksh. Consequently, Wipro Limited has exited the JV by selling the remaining 11 percent stake in WAISL to Antariksh and the JV agreement has been terminated,” Wipro added.

The filing said that Antariksh Softtech was incorporated in October 2006 and does not belong to the promoter/promoter group.

Tags:
WiproWAISLAntariksh Softtech
Next
Story

LIC's new business premium grows 5.68% to Rs 1.42 lakh-cr in FY19

Must Watch

PT14M33S

G20 Summit: PM Modi thanks Brazil for support against Terrorism