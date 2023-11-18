World Cup Final: Stay For Free In Ahmedabad Amid Skyrocketing Hotel Prices; Check How

The stage is all set for the clash of titans in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium where India and Australia will lock horns for the ICC Cricket World Cup final. While both the teams have already reached the city, many fans are worried over skyrocketing hotel prices in the wake of the high-profile final. The hotel prices in Ahmedabad have touched as high as Rs 2 lakh per night. This has forced many fans, who cannot afford, to cancel their plan to watch the match in the stadium. Not only this, even match ticket prices have also touched a high of Rs 1.4 lakh per ticket. Despite all this, the world's largest stadium is all set to witness a housefull show with a 'sea of blue' expected to flood the stadiums tomorrow.

As hotel prices surge in Ahmedabad ahead of the highly-anticipated World Cup final, a furniture and mattress brand has devised a distinctive promotional strategy. The Wakefit store in Ahmedabad will welcome individuals in town for India vs. Australia ICC ODI World Cup Final on November 19, offering accommodation to those who haven't secured a place to stay.

In a recent announcement on the microblogging platform X, Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, the co-founder of Wakefit, unveiled that attendees of the World Cup final can avail themselves of a complimentary one-night stay at their Ahmedabad store.

“No hotel rooms in Ahmedabad after you see India win? No problem! Come over to Wakefit – our doors will remain open," he tweeted sharing details of the scheme.

Only fans with valid tickets will be given entry into the store and will be allowed to stay there for the night. The fans will have to visit Wakefit's Sarkhej-Gandhinagar store.

The final showdown between India and Australia will unfold at Narendra Modi Stadium, renowned as the world's largest cricket venue boasting an impressive seating capacity of 1,32,000.