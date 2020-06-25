Yes Bank fraud case: CBI files chargesheet against DHFL's Wadhawans, Rana Kapoor

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday (June 25) files chargesheet before a special CBI court in Mumbai against Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL), Kapil Rajesh Wadhawan, Dheeraj Rajesh Wadhawan, Belief Realtors Private Limited, RKW Developers Private Limited and DoIT Urban Ventures (India) Private Limited.

The chargesheet also included Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, his wife Bindu, and daughter Roshini in connection with an alleged Rs-600 crore bribe received from scam-tainted DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan.

The case (RC 219 2020 E0004, EO-I, CBI, New Delhi) was registered on March 7, 2020 U/s 120-B r/w 420 of IPC and Section 7,12 and 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) of Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 and substantive offences thereof against 12 accused persons.

Searches were conducted on March 9, 2020, at the premises of the accused. CBI later arrested DHFL promoters, Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan, who was absconding since the investigation began.

In its FIR, the CBI has alleged that Kapoor, 62, entered into a criminal conspiracy with Wadhawan, DHFL director-promoter, for round-tripping of funds, where loans from Yes Bank to DHFL landed in DoIT Urban Ventures (India) Private Limited, owned by the former's daughters.

The central probe agency has alleged that between April and June 2018, Yes Bank invested Rs 3,700 crore in short-term debentures of DHFL, said a PTI report. The bank reportedly sanctioned a loan of Rs 750 crore to RKW Developers Private Limited, a DHFL group company with Dheeraj Wadhawan as its director, for its Bandra reclamation project.

Quoting probe officials, the report said that the amount was transferred by RKW Developers to DHFL without investing anything in the project for which it was sanctioned. In return for these Yes Bank funds, Wadhawan allegedly invested Rs 600 crore in DoIt Urban Ventures (India) Pvt Ltd, which the CBI alleged was a bribe to Kapoor for the bank's investments.

Notably, Wadhawan-led DHFL is alleged to have siphoned off Rs 31,000 crore of the total bank loans of Rs 97,000 crore using a web of multiple shell companies.