Yes Bank

Yes Bank reduces stake in Fortis Healthcare by 2%

According to the filing to the BSE, Yes Bank sold 1,51,06,283 equity shares of the company, constituting 2.0010 per cent of the paid-up share capital of Fortis Healthcare Ltd as on March 31, 2019, in various tranches, last being on June 7, 2019.

New Delhi: Yes Bank has reduced its stake in Fortis Healthcare by around 2 per cent by selling over 1.51 crore shares of the company in various tranches, according to a regulatory filing by the healthcare firm.

The private sector lender had 8.76 per cent stake in Fortis Healthcare before these transactions.

The shares were sold in an open market between December 20, 2018, to June 7, 2019. After the sale, the bank now has a 6.76 per cent stake in the healthcare chain.

Currently, Northern TK Venture Pte Ltd as a promoter of Fortis Healthcare holds 31.17 per cent stake in the company.

Shares of Fortis Healthcare Tuesday closed at Rs 132.55 per scrip on the BSE, up 4.29 per cent from its previous close. 

Yes BankFortis HealthcareBSE
