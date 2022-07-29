Mumbai: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), India’s leading media and entertainment powerhouse, in an endeavor to further strengthen its creative offering for its clients across all industries and categories, today introduced ZEE Brand Works.

With client-centricity at its core, the team at ZEE Brand Works aims to provide brands a holistic and wide range of branding, sales augmentation, customer acquisition, new launches, content creation, influencer and integration solutions. Backed by ZEE’s distinguished leadership and expertise across all Indian markets and consumer cohorts, ZEE Brand Works offers brands and marketers an enhanced and direct access to reach, connect and engage with the right audience through ZEE’s portfolio of TV channels in 11 languages, OTT platform ZEE5 and social media platforms.

Marking the initiative, Mr. Ashish Sehgal, Chief Growth Officer, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said “As a pioneer in the Indian Media landscape, we have always had a finger on the pulse of the Indian viewer. This has helped us to develop a deep understanding of the myriad mini-Bharat’s which exist within this great nation, each with its own set of norms, sensibilities and traditions. Blending this understanding of the Indian consumer with the marketing requirements of our clientele to develop bespoke brand solutions has always been a hallmark of ZEE.”

He further added, “Given the fluid nature of brands’ marketing objectives in order to keep pace with evolving consumer requirements, we are also enhancing our services with the launch of ZEE Brand Works. Through this, we will enable brands to achieve their objectives across the marketing funnel providing integrated solutions spanning our TV, Digital, Social and Experiential assets resulting in enhanced brand connections, higher engagement and improved marketing outcomes. As an industry leading initiative, ZEE Brand Works will help brands reach the right audience utilizing the best medium(s) thereby boosting overall ROI for our clients.”

Speaking about ZEE Brand Works, Rajiv Bakshi, Chief Operations Officer – Revenue, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said, “Consumers are also increasingly rewarding authenticity and personalization along with purpose-driven brand alignment. Forging a deep emotional connect and occupying a greater share of mind is a primary challenge for both existing and emerging brands. ZEE Brand Works will further boost our endeavor to build brands’ resonance and sales in HSM and regional market clusters by employing the team’s ingenious creativity and inherent consumer understanding. With the onset of this journey, we are excited to partner with like-minded marketers and augment their growth strategies.”

ZEE Brand Works introduced new programs that are meticulously designed to reach audiences effectively across brands’ varying objectives:

Designing Product Launches that offer brands the visibility, grandeur and traction leveraging the distinct strength of ZEE’s network across linear TV, OTT, onground and social.

Creative Solutions to the burgeoning community of new-age entrepreneurs and visionaries, highlighting their key successes, capturing their journeys in building successful companies and showcasing their contribution to India’s economic development.

Witness TV stars in their most candid avatar with interviews on iconic scenes and highpoints, gupshup, etc. through Behind the Scenes

Celebrate the upcoming festival season with audiences across the country through Khusiyon Ke Avsar.

Having already received accolades for ground-breaking activations for brands such as Pedigree, Dabur Honey Fitness, Ultra Tech Baat Ghar Ki etc., ZEE Brand Works’ existing clientele include GSK India, Pedigree, P&G, Ultra Tech Cement, Perfetti Van Melle, Philips India, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, Mankind Pharma, MTR Foods, Asian Paints, Swiggy and Amazon amongst others.