Zee Digital crosses 100 million unique monthly users in comScore India ranking in September 2019

Over the past five months, Zee Digital has witnessed a marked absolute growth of 55% in its total unique monthly users which is the second-highest in terms of performance among the top media groups in the country. The largest contributors to this growth have been India.com, Zee News Sites and Zee Business each of which has grown by 147%, 87% and 83% respectively during the same period.

For the first time, Zee Digital breached the 100-million unique monthly users mark in comScore India ranking in the month of September 2019. The latest comScore report placed Zee Digital ahead of many leading networks on the basis of unique users under the news and information category in India.

Live TV

Zee Group's CEO, Digital Publishing, Rohit Chadda said, “We aim to be the top digital destination across India and bringing the country together through content across categories, regions and languages. The reach of 100 million users only gets us a step closer in achieving this vision. We shall continue to focus on further improving our products to provide the best user experience to our consumers.”

Earlier in June 2019, Zee Digital overtook large media groups including NDTV and HT Media Group on the same metric and continues to do so.

About Zee Digital

Zee Digital comprises of the Digital Publishing and the OTT business of the group. The Digital Publishing business includes websites/apps for 20 brands across 9 languages in various genres like news, entertainment, technology, cricket, health & lifestyle and consists of flagship brands like ZeeNews.com, WIONews.com, DNAIndia.com, ZeeBusiness.in, India.com, Bollywoodlife.com, BGR.in, TheHealthsite.com, CricketCountry.com etc. The OTT business, Zee5, is one of the leading online video streaming platforms offering an exhaustive array of content to its users with 90+ live TV channels and 1.25 lac+ hours of viewing across multiple languages.

