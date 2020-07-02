Zee Digital crosses 185 million users in May 2020 on ComScore, registers 168% growth over previous year

New Delhi: Zee Digital, the online arm of Zee Group, continued with its phenomenal growth streak into 2020 and crossed the 185 million unique users mark on ComScore in May 2020. Zee Digital now occupies 3rd position in the ComScore rankings among all digital media groups in India.



According to the latest rankings, Zee Digital witnessed 168% growth between May 2019 and May 2020, which is the highest among the top 4 media groups in the country. While its competitors Times Internet Group, Network 18 Group, India Today Group, and HT Media grew merely by 50%, 17%, 35%, and 95% respectively.



All the flagship brands of the Zee Digital showed massive growth. ZeeNews.com, ZeeBusiness.in, WioNews.com, India.com, BollywoodLife.com, BGR.in, and TheHealthsite.com registered three-figure growth rate propelling the group to greater heights.



Rohit Chadda, CEO, Digital Publishing, ZEE Group, said “With India moving towards being Digital-first country, we are proud to display our continuing dominance in the industry achieving substantial growth every month. The numbers as indicated in the report clearly shows increasing consumer confidence in us. Backed by dedicated teams, along with data and technology-driven newsrooms we are all geared up to achieve newer heights going forward.”

Even comparing month on month growth over April 2020, Zee Digital outperformed its competitors. While Times Internet Group was down by -1%, India Today Group by -6%, DailyHunt by -5%, and HT Media by -3%, Zee Digital registered a growth of 23%.

Notably, Zee Digital comprises Digital Publishing and the OTT business of the group. The Digital Publishing business includes websites/apps for 20 brands across 12 languages in various genres like News, Entertainment, Technology, Cricket, Health & Lifestyle, and consists of flagship brands like ZeeNews.com, WIONews.com, DNAIndia.com, ZeeBusiness.in, India.com, Bollywoodlife.com, BGR.in, TheHealthsite.com, CricketCountry.com etc.

The OTT business, Zee5, is one of the leading online video streaming platforms offering an exhaustive array of content to its users with 90+ live TV channels and 1.25 lakh+ hours of viewing across multiple languages.