Zee Exclusive: Hyundai continues to evaluate market opportunities from time to time, to introduce EV products depending on market sentiment

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India this week introduced a new brand campaign that is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision on achieving net zero carbon emissions goals.

From keeping sustainability at the core of all its functions to exploring and evaluating market opportunities in the Electric Vehicle segment, Hyundai has a lot in its kitty. Tarun Garg, Director, Sales, Marketing & Service, Hyundai Motor India Ltd shared a lot of ideas with Reema Sharma of Zee Media in a candid interview.

Excerpts...

Q. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed for climate commitments to achieve net zero carbon emissions and for half of India's energy to come from renewables by 2030. How do you tally it with your ‘Beyond mobility’ and ‘Clean energy’ concept?



Being pioneers in introducing next generation technologies and mobility solutions, in line with the Government’s vision of clean energy and carbon neutrality. Recently our parent company- Hyundai Motor Company announced its commitment to become carbon neutral by 2045 and under the aegis of Hyundai’s global vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’, HMI’s new brand campaign ‘Beyond Mobility’ reinforces its commitment of future mobility which is intelligent and thrives with sustainability. Launched nationwide, the campaign has been developed on three pillars - Technology, Innovation and Sustainability. The campaign touches upon Hyundai’s relentless pursuit towards realising the dreams of its customers by introducing new technologies, developing products that meet the aspirations of new age customers and keeping everything in line with environment.



As a socially responsible brand, Hyundai Motor India keeps sustainability at the core of all our functions and ensures that every step in the making of a car and beyond is sustainable and conducive for the environment. Our manufacturing facility in Sriperumbudur, Chennai is a great example of green manufacturing with self-sustainable resources. To ensure sustainable practices throughout the year, the Hyundai Motor India plant (spread across 536 acres) follows eco-friendly processes to conserve resources and reduce consumption of energy and water.



Hyundai becomes the number 1 OEM in Renewable energy usage with:

100% LED for all type of lighting system



First Auto MNC to implement ISO 50001



State of the art Regenerative Thermal Oxidiser in both plants



Over 33% green belt area



84% renewable energy used for factory operations





Q. Auto sales in the recent months show that SUV segment has outsold hatchback segment. Hyundai CRETA, Venue have shown promising figures. Are you going to shift your focus more towards SUVs?



Over the course of one year, we have witnessed new trends emerging in the Indian automotive industry. Fuelled by the need for social distancing amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic, we have witnessed personal mobility picking up in a big way. Today, customers are looking at products that offer an array of features that include safety, comfort, health, technology and performance. As the trend for segmented lockdowns and working from home has been prevalent during these times, customers are also looking at breaking the monotony with leisure trips and getaways, fulfilling the desire to live the Hyundai SUV Life.



In 2020, customer love for Hyundai SUVs – CRETA, VENUE, TUCSON and KONA Electric made us the highest selling SUV brand in India. This year, we introduced ALCAZAR at truly versatile 6- and 7-seater SUV that has captivated hearts and minds of customers across the nation. With our stellar line up of Five SUVs we have secured market leadership in the SUV segment, capturing a market share of 22.2 % with a sale of over 2.12 Lakh units in 2021 (Till Oct). The superlative response for our made in India SUVs showcase customer admiration of Hyundai’s ingenuity, reliability, performance and comfort, making us a household brand in India.



Q. At a time when the global auto market is turning towards Electric Vehicles, what are your EV plans in India?

Electrification is one of the top priorities for the Indian government and we have already showcased our prowess in this segment by introducing India’s first full range electric SUV KONA Electric in 2019. Hyundai has been a technology pioneer over the last many years and will continue to excite customers with benchmark products that take experiences conventional realms. We continue to evaluate market opportunities from time to time and will introduce products depending on market sentiment and demand for advanced technologies.

