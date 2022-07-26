NewsBusinessCompanies
PUNIT GOENKA

ZEE MD & CEO, Punit Goenka honoured as GameChanger of the Year at the IAA Leadership Award

Mr. Punit Goenka won the esteemed award for his invaluable contribution to the Media & Entertainment Industry. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 03:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Goenka was awarded the esteemed honour for his invaluable contribution towards the growth of the media and entertainment sector.
  • He has also been credited for scripting the success story of ZEE in a year that tested the resilience and agility of businesses.

Trending Photos

ZEE MD & CEO, Punit Goenka honoured as GameChanger of the Year at the IAA Leadership Award

New Delhi: Mr. Punit Goenka, Managing Director & Chief Executive  Officer of the leading content company, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) was conferred with the coveted Game-Changer of the Year award at the International Advertising Association’s (IAA) Leadership Awards held in Mumbai. 

Mr. Goenka was awarded the esteemed honour for his invaluable contribution towards the growth of the media and entertainment sector. He has also been credited for scripting the success story of ZEE in a year that tested the resilience and agility of businesses across sectors.

Crediting this recognition to all the teams at ZEE, Mr. Goenka said, “This is not only an encouragement, but a firm testament that we have indeed been taking the right steps and marching ahead. This win belongs to every member of the ZEE family who has consistently strived to achieve success and generate higher value for all our stakeholders.”

As the MD & CEO of ZEE, Mr. Goenka has been extremely successful in enhancing the company’s performance and driving the business towards its set goals by not just creating quality entertainment content, but also by bringing about a positive change across the society. His futuristic vision and sharp acumen in the media domain has enabled ZEE to become the frontrunner in the entertainment sector, leading the company to achieve a global stature today. 

Under his able leadership, ZEE has successfully expanded into international markets, with a presence across 190 countries, and its reach to over 1.3 billion viewers today across consumption platforms. 

Punit GoenkaZeeZee MD Punit GoenkaZee Entertainment Enterprises LtdZEEL

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu becomes President: What this means for India?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of hidden message in President Draupadi Murmu's oath
DNA Video
DNA: How Monkey Pox infection has spread in the country?
DNA Video
DNA: How to protect yourself from the spread of Monkey Pox?
DNA Video
DNA: What can youth learn from Neeraj Chopra?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How did Neeraj Chopra become a role model of hard work and discipline?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 25, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why are luggage of air travelers going missing?
DNA Video
DNA: Bank Crisis -- China deploys tanks against its citizen
DNA Video
DNA: Democracy -- Is 'exemption' reserved for politicians?