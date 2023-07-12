Zee Media 'Digital India Dialogue' To Highlight The Impact Of Cutting-Edge Technology In India's Digital Economy

There has been rapid adoption of digital technologies across the globe. This trend is driven by multiple factors like technological advancements, transition in consumer behaviours, and the increasing need for greater efficiency. To further ensure digital readiness on emerging technologies and revitalize India's digital economy, Zee Media is all set to host its first edition of 'Digital India Dialogue 2023' conclave in New Delhi on Thursday, 13th July 2023.

The Government of India has positioned its 'Digital India' program to generate an economic value of US$ 1 trillion from the digital economy by 2025. This can be possible only by utilizing the full potential of Web 3.0, AI, 5G, Metaverse, and Cyber Security to build India's strongest Digital ecosystem. The upcoming 'Digital India Dialogue' by Zee Media will bring together policymakers, C-Level Executives, directors, ministers, and tech heads for in-depth discussions on the development of advanced and intelligent solutions for securing cyberspace.

Zee Media 'Digital India Dialogue' will be graced by Chief Guest and Keynote speaker - Shri Rajeev Chandrashekhar (Union Minister of State for Electronics & IT and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship), renowned policymakers and Industry stalwarts across the technology and innovation sector. This public forum will comprise of panel discussions on topics like 'Artificial Intelligence: How human life will speed up in the next five years', '5G-powered digital transformation', 'The steps taken up by India for manufacturing high-tech electronic devices' and 'Media Metamorphosis- Exploring changing consumerism in the digital era'



cre Trending Stories

Highlighting the sole purpose of the need for such a dialogue on the latest technological developments and cyberspace, Mr. Abhay Ojha, CEO, Zee Media Corporation Limited, said, "Be it big data, cyber security, virtual digital assistants, voice search or Artificial Intelligence, its impact will redefine the future of human intelligence in the near future.The Digital Economy will lead India as it is anticipated to generate 60-65 million job opportunities by 2025 and the digital component is expected to be 20% of the GDP. Zee Media 'Digital India Dialogue' is a step forward towards creating a forum allowing policymakers and industry experts to discuss on the potential of India becoming a technology and innovation manufacturing hub and rethink on the solutions that come along."

Mona Jain, Chief Revenue Officer, ZMCL, further added, "The inaugural edition of Digital India Dialogue is a step ahead toward a strategic investment in meeting the technological transitions. It will work as a catalyst for the tech industry and government officials to present sector-specific areas with domestic use cases highlighting the potential usage of AI and other emerging technologies."

The State Partner for 'Digital India Dialogue' is Punjab Government and co-presented by Paytm, Policy Bazaar and Watcho, TiE Delhi NCR (Ecosystem Partner), Sirca (Special Partner) and Simco Swift and Agarwal Packers & Movers Limited (Associate Sponsors).

Zee Media Corporation Ltd, one of India's leading media companies, has a strong presence in the news and regional genres, with 16 news channels in seven different languages, reaching more than 528+ million viewers through its linear and digital properties.