Zee Media Files Defamation Case Against Sucheta Dalal, Other Directors Of Moneylife Digital; May Face 2 Years Imprisonment If Convicted

After hearing the arguments of Adv. Aggarwal, Ld. Magistrate took cognizance of the Complaint filed by Zee Media Corporation Ltd against Sucheta Dalal, one Director, and the Company; Moneylife Digital Pvt. Ltd.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 10:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Zee Media Files Defamation Case Against Sucheta Dalal, Other Directors Of Moneylife Digital; May Face 2 Years Imprisonment If Convicted Image Courtesy: Sucheta Dalal/Twitter

New Delhi: On Saturday, Ld. Magistrate of Patiala House Court took cognizance on the Defamation Complaint filed by Zee Media Corporation Ltd against Sucheta Dalal, one Director and the Company, Moneylife Digital Pvt. Ltd. Sucheta Dalal is a well-known Indian business journalist and author for over two decades and was awarded a Padma Shri for journalism in 2006.

On 29.06.2023, Ms. Dalal published an article and further, Ms. Dalal tweeted the same, and also did a YouTube video which was also uploaded by Moneylife Digital Pvt. Ltd which has been alleged to be defamatory in nature. 

Adv. Vijay Aggarwal, along with Adv. Yugant Sharma & Adv Pankush Goyal appeared on behalf of the complainant, Zee Media, and stated that the Accused person has published an article on the website of Moneylife Digital Pvt. Ltd containing nothing but false allegations and defamatory statements against the Complainant Company including its mentor, Dr. Subhash Chandra.

Adv. Vijay Aggarwal showed the portion of the defamatory article and argued that the article, tweets, and video targeted Zee Media without any rhyme and reason and contained the words; ‘chequered past’ and ‘Zee group’s dodgy business’ which is false, scandalous, misleading and derogatory at the least. Further, he stated that Ms. Dalal is intentionally accusing the Zee Group of being engaged in corruption.

After hearing the arguments of Adv. Aggarwal, Ld. Magistrate took cognizance of the Complaint filed by Zee Media Corporation Ltd against Sucheta Dalal, one Director, and the Company; Moneylife Digital Pvt. Ltd. If Ms. Dalal along with other accused happens to be convicted, the offence of defamation provides simple imprisonment which may extent up to two years.

