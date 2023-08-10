trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2647270
NewsBusinessCompanies
ZEEL

ZEEL-Sony Merger Deal Gets NCLT's approval, All Objections Related To The Deal Dismissed By NCLT

Post-development, the stock of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) jumped 15 per cent to Rs 278.40 on the BSE.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 10, 2023, 03:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

ZEEL-Sony Merger Deal Gets NCLT's approval, All Objections Related To The Deal Dismissed By NCLT

New Delhi: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday gave approval to the mega merger deal between Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) and Sony Pictures Network India (SPNI)

Pronouncing its verdict on the merger of Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Sony Pictures Networks India, the NCLT dismissed all objections related to the deal.

Post-development, the stock of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) jumped 15 per cent to Rs 278.40 on the BSE.

Sony, which will invest USD 1.575 billion, will hold 52.93 per cent stake in the merged entity and Zee the remaining 47.07, Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) had earlier said in a statement.

 

This is a developing story. Further details awaited.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train