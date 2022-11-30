topStoriesenglish
NewsBusinessCompanies
NITHIN KAMATH

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath advises Indians to stay in India; Read the insightful reason behind it

The migration of talented Indian students is the biggest problem in India,which is termed as brain drain. Indian students are aspiring to migrate to developed cities for high and better opportunities.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 08:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Nithin Kamath advices students to stay in India for better opportunities in future.
  • The migration of talented Indian students is the biggest problem in India.
  • Saving Mindset will help India amid tough times: Nithin Kamath.

Trending Photos

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath advises Indians to stay in India; Read the insightful reason behind it

New Delhi: Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath has suggested Indian students to stay in  India as it will likely to have the best opportunities in future. Besides, there is a need to avoid brain drain and an obligation to the country. He has explained further that one in five people below 25 is from India and this group of young Indians has unique characteristics. Kamath pointed out an article by Shruti Rajagopalan and UN population projections.

ALSO READ | Govt plans to cross 1 crore job-mark from digital economy in 2 years: Vaishnaw

The migration of talented Indian students is the biggest problem in India. Indian students are aspiring to migrate to developed cities for high and better opportunities.

“Whenever students ask me for advice, I say, stay in India. Not just because we need to avoid the brain drain or that there's an obligation to the country, but because India will most likely have the best opportunities in future,” writes Nithin Kamath in a tweet where he shared a chart of population, including UN projections from 1800 to 2100. 

In another tweet, Kamath wrote, “Globally, one in five people below 25 is from India. 47% of Indians, about 650 million, are below the age of 25. This group of young Indians has some unique characteristics". Educated digital natives with global ambitions.”

Saving Mindset will help India amid tough times

Sharing the article on the recent behavioral shift among Indians for saving more in SIPs than purchasing luxury cars, Nithin Kamath wrote, “A saving mindset is what will help us in times like now when countries that have borrowed heavily are getting screwed? In a world of rising interest rates, this will probably get much worse before it gets better for them.”

He further added that slow & steady growth much better (like compounding in investing) than debt-fuelled explosive growth where people borrow to buy depreciating assets. Neither good for customers nor for businesses in the long run.

Live Tv

Nithin KamathZerodha cofounderSavingsInvestmentIndia economy

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Anti-national 'propaganda' exposed on the pretext of Kashmir files
DNA Video
DNA : How did Morbi become Mini India?
DNA Video
DNA: When American writer, Louisa May Alcott was born in 1832
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of Congress's 'anti-Modi statements'
DNA Video
DNA: Ahmedabad to host Olympics?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Magic show' on Railway Ticket Counter
DNA Video
DNA: When 2 NSG commandos were martyred in 2008 Mumbai terror attack
DNA Video
DNA: Woman, son held for killing husband
DNA Video
DNA: Japan team cleans up dressing room at FIFA World Cup
DNA Video
DNA: 'Mass uprising' in in China against Xi Jinping