Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath advises Indians to stay in India; Read the insightful reason behind it

New Delhi: Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath has suggested Indian students to stay in India as it will likely to have the best opportunities in future. Besides, there is a need to avoid brain drain and an obligation to the country. He has explained further that one in five people below 25 is from India and this group of young Indians has unique characteristics. Kamath pointed out an article by Shruti Rajagopalan and UN population projections.

Whenever students ask me for advice, I say, stay in India. Not just because we need to avoid the brain drain or that there's an obligation to the country, but because India will most likely have the best opportunities in future.@SRajgopalan explains 1/2https://t.co/UYz5aEd9wW — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) November 30, 2022

ALSO READ | Govt plans to cross 1 crore job-mark from digital economy in 2 years: Vaishnaw

The migration of talented Indian students is the biggest problem in India. Indian students are aspiring to migrate to developed cities for high and better opportunities.

Why is this a smart thing to do?



"Globally, one in five people below 25 is from India. 47% of Indians, about 650 million, are below the age of 25. This group of young Indians has some unique characteristics".



Educated digital natives with global ambitions. 2/2 — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) November 30, 2022

“Whenever students ask me for advice, I say, stay in India. Not just because we need to avoid the brain drain or that there's an obligation to the country, but because India will most likely have the best opportunities in future,” writes Nithin Kamath in a tweet where he shared a chart of population, including UN projections from 1800 to 2100.

In another tweet, Kamath wrote, “Globally, one in five people below 25 is from India. 47% of Indians, about 650 million, are below the age of 25. This group of young Indians has some unique characteristics". Educated digital natives with global ambitions.”

Saving Mindset will help India amid tough times

Sharing the article on the recent behavioral shift among Indians for saving more in SIPs than purchasing luxury cars, Nithin Kamath wrote, “A saving mindset is what will help us in times like now when countries that have borrowed heavily are getting screwed? In a world of rising interest rates, this will probably get much worse before it gets better for them.”

A saving mindset is what will help us in times like now when countries that have borrowed heavily are getting screwed? In a world of rising interest rates, this will probably get much worse before it gets better for them. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/PhpEu7onS0 — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) November 28, 2022

He further added that slow & steady growth much better (like compounding in investing) than debt-fuelled explosive growth where people borrow to buy depreciating assets. Neither good for customers nor for businesses in the long run.