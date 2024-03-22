Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Marries Former Mexican Model And Entrepreneur Grecia Munoz: Reports

New Delhi: Zomato Founder-CEO Deepinder Goyal has reportedly married former mexican model and entrepreneur Grecia Munoz.

As per reports in Moneycontrol.com and HT.com, the online food delivery platform founder married the Mexican model a month ago. Goyal, who had separated from his wife, Kanchan Joshi, has not made the recent marriage official as yet.

Meanwhile, Munoz's Instagram Bio reads, "Born in Mexico ..now at home in India,". Among the other description of her Instagram bio, Munoz is the winner of the Metropolitan Fashion Week 2022.

A couple of weeks ago, Munoz shared a series of pictures from her Delhi visit. Munoz captioned it as, “Glimpses of my new life at my new home,” on Instagram while she shared her pictures visiting famous famous monuments in the national capital.

Last week, Zomato found itself in the middle of a peculiar debate over its choice of uniform for the riders. Zomato said it will paint its dedicated fleet of ‘green’ vehicles to red even for the veggy customers’, making them unidentifiable on the ground – though they would serve only vegetarian orders. All the riders – the regular fleet and the vegetarian fleet – shall also sport the red colour, doing away with the on-ground segregation, said Goyal.

Justifying the decision, Goyal said that this would ensure that Zomato’s red uniform delivery partners are not wrongly associated with non-veg food and get blocked by resident welfare associations or housing societies that could pose risk to the riders’ physical safety.