Zomato clarifies 10-minute delivery plan, says will continue to provide life insurance to riders

New Delhi: Online food delivery platform Zomato was on Tuesday (March 22, 2022) forced to clarify over the road safety of its delivery partners as its plans to start instant 10-minute food delivery faced backlash on social media.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, who had on Monday announced the company's plans to start a pilot of 'Zomato Instant' with four stations in Gurugram from next month, took to his official Twitter account and said that "we continue to educate our delivery partners on road safety and provide accidental/life insurance as well."

He also stated that there are no penalties for late deliveries and no incentives for on-time deliveries for both 10-minute and 30-minute deliveries.

The 10-minute delivery will be for specific nearby locations, popular and standardised menu only, Goyal said in a series of tweets.

Again, 10-minute delivery is as safe for our delivery partners as 30-minute delivery. God, I love LinkedIn :P (2/2) pic.twitter.com/GihCjxA7aQ — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) March 22, 2022

His clarification came after the Indian food-delivery giant faced heat for its plans to roll out a 10-minute food service that critics said raises road-safety risks for delivery riders.

Please consider the safety of delivery agents- this pressure can be hazardous. I am sure no one has a problem waiting 30 minutes for food delivery, the world won’t end if food not delivered in that time frame, the world won’t be any happier at 10 minute delivery. https://t.co/TnxY1F21zY — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) March 22, 2022

This is a ten minute-long gamble with a gig workers life https://t.co/EAhFr4R2rx pic.twitter.com/aPMnbnp6NC — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) March 21, 2022

Responding to the criticism, Goyal said, "Delivery partners are not informed about promised delivery time for both 10-minute and 30-minute deliveries."

He further said Zomato is building new food stations to enable the 10-minute service for specific customer locations only. "Yes, we will also serve you Maggi through our 10-minute food stations :)," he quipped.

Moreover, he said Zomato Instant will only be for items that are popular, standardised, and can therefore be dispatched within two minutes. The approximate kitchen preparation time for 10-minute delivery is 2-4 minutes while the average distance travelled is 1-2 km with 3-6 minutes of time travelled.

Goyal asserted that Zomato's 10-minute delivery will "lead to lesser time spent on the road per order".

The Zomato CEO's Monday announcement started by saying: "We will start with a clarification ... we do not put any pressure on delivery partners."

"Nobody in the world has so far delivered hot and fresh food in under 10 minutes at scale," Goyal had written on Twitter.

Announcement: 10 minute food delivery is coming soon on Zomato. Food quality – 10/10

Delivery partner safety – 10/10

Delivery time – 10 minutes Here’s how Zomato Instant will achieve the impossible while ensuring delivery partner safety – https://t.co/oKs3UylPHh pic.twitter.com/JYCNFgMRQz — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) March 21, 2022

"We were eager to be the first," he had added.

