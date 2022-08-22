New Delhi: A video of a female Zomato delivery agent has gone viral on Instagram. The video, shared by food blogger Saurabh Panjwani, shows the delivery agent carrying a toddler strapped to her back. The video has gone viral to the point where the food delivery app has asked Panjwani for her contact information in the comments section.

Panjwani's Instagram video shows the woman who came to deliver his food. When asked about her job, she says she carries her baby girl during the delivery. During her working hours, her toddler son also assists her.

"Seeing this inspired me so much." This Zomato delivery associate spends the entire day outside with two children. "We should learn that if a person wants to, he can do anything," the caption read.

The video has received over 1 million views and a variety of reactions. Zomato also commented on the video. They requested the woman's contact information in order to assist her with child care benefits.

“Please share the order details in a private message so that we can reach out and help out the delivery partner,” Zomato replied.