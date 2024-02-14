New Delhi: Online food delivery platform Zomato knows how to spin a funny twist around days and events. This Valentine's Day, Zomato is playing the role of cupid, but that's not as simple as you thought.

Zomato has become match-finder for food lovers on Valentine's Day, but it's not what you have thought actually. The match making that the online food delivery platform is engaging in, is to find the food match for you.

Zomato's Matchmaking Feature --How To Use

Go to Zomato mobile app homepage

Tap on "Explore now" under "Celebrate Valentine's Week" tab

Select "Find a match"

You will be redirected to a page "Find a foodie match"

Select your gender and preference

Now tap on "Find a Match"

You will be then matched with your foodie match

However, the funny part is that the The names of the matches are not real humans, but personifications of food dishes. For example Mala is Malai Chaap, Gul is Gulaab Jamun, Raj is Raj Kachori and Urfi is Burfi.

Check Some Twitter Reactions

Lol, Zomato now has an option to find foodie match near you, sounds interesting!!! pic.twitter.com/oUxEe3QN6n — Vandana (@VandanaVankhede) February 13, 2024

Sorry @Zomato

Your matchmaking is quite a fail !

Though the foodie match game on the app is amusing! pic.twitter.com/z74jeNTf2d — Chitra Narayanan (@ndcnn) February 13, 2024

O bhai Saab , #Zomato ne match making bhi shuru kar di .. ____



OMG _.



Ye kuch karnaama karenge is hisab se pic.twitter.com/h6mPQezw1u — Ishaan Meet (@ishaanmeet) February 13, 2024

Zomato, bruh. Who hurt you. Stop playing with my heart. pic.twitter.com/436WoaeYu0 — Rahul Goradia (@RahulGoradia1) February 13, 2024

Zomato last week said it registered Rs 125 crore in profit in the third quarter (Q3) of the current financial year -- an improvement by Rs 390 crore as compared to the same quarter last year.

Consolidated adjusted revenue grew 53 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,609 crore in Q3 FY24 for the company.

Gross order value (GOV) across its B2C businesses grew 47 per cent YoY to Rs 12,886 crore. On an annualised basis, Zomato crossed Rs 50,000 crore of GOV in its B2C businesses.

“Our consolidated topline (adjusted revenue) continues to grow meaningfully above our stated expectation of 40 per cent+ YoY. In fact, at this point, we expect the topline to continue growing at 50 per cent+ YoY,” said Deepinder Goyal, Zomato co-founder and CEO.

With IANS Inputs