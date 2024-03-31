Advertisement
Zomato Gets Tax Demand Order Of Rs 23.26 Crore

In a regulatory filing to the BSE, the company said it has "received an order for FY 2018-19 pursuant to the audit of GST returns and accounts.

|Last Updated: Mar 31, 2024, 04:07 PM IST|Source: PTI
Zomato Gets Tax Demand Order Of Rs 23.26 Crore File Photo

New Delhi: Zomato on Sunday said it has received a tax demand, interest, along with penalty, to the tune of Rs 23.26 crore from the Assistant Commissioner of Commercial Taxes (Audit), Karnataka. The online food delivery platform said it will appeal against the order before the appropriate authority.

In a regulatory filing to the BSE, the company said it has "received an order for FY 2018-19 pursuant to the audit of GST returns and accounts by the Assistant Commissioner of Commercial Taxes (Audit), Karnataka, raising demand of GST of Rs 11,27,23,564, along with applicable interest and penalty totaling to Rs 23,26,64,271. (Also Read: Reserve Bank Mulls Digital India Trust Agency To Combat Cyber Fraud)

"We believe that we have a strong case on merits and the company will be filing an appeal against the order before the appropriate authority," Zomato said in the filing. (Also Read: Market Valuation Of 7 Most Valued Firms Climbs Rs 67,259.99 Crore)

