Zomato Reveals 72% Cash On Delivery Orders Paid In Rs 2,000 Notes After RBI’s Announcement

RBI has requested banks to provide deposit and exchange facility of Rs 2,000 notes until September 30, 2023.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 22, 2023, 12:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Zomato reveals 72% cod orders were paid in Rs 2,000 notes since Friday.
  • RBI announces to withdraw Rs 2000 notes from circulation.
  • Zomato Takes A Dig After Announcement.

New Delhi: In a surprising revelation, Zomato, the leading Indian food delivery app, has disclosed that a staggering 72% of their cash on delivery orders since Friday have been paid in ₹2,000 notes. This revelation comes at a significant time as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has recently announced its decision to withdraw the ₹2,000 denomination from circulation.

Since the announcement by the RBI, people are in a frenzy to dispose of their ₹2,000 denomination notes as quickly as possible. Long queues have been observed at petrol pumps across India, as individuals seek to rid themselves of these high-value notes. Several posts have emerged claiming that petrol pumps have displayed notices discouraging or prohibiting customers from using ₹2,000 notes as payment.

RBI Requests Banks To Exchange Rs 2,000 Notes

RBI has requested banks to provide deposit and exchange facility of Rs 2,000 notes until September 30, 2023. In the statement, RBI clarified that exchange facility for Rs 2,000 bank notes would be available from May 23.

Exchange of Rs 2,000 banknotes into other denominations can be made upto a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time at any bank starting from May 23, 2023. Reserve Bank of India has advised banks to stop issuing Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes with immediate effect though banknotes in Rs 2,000 denomination will continue to be legal tender.

Zomato Takes A Dig After Announcement

In a tweet, Zomato took a playful dig at the RBI's announcement regarding the withdrawal of ₹2,000 notes from circulation. The tweet stated that while kids exchanged ₹2,000 notes at the bank, adults opted for cash on delivery and paid with ₹2,000 notes. It concluded by humorously stating that legends never even had ₹2,000 notes.

