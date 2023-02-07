Zomato's Jibe on Virat Kohli's Tweet on Losing His New Unboxing Phone Goes Viral

New Delhi: Food delivery app Zomato has taken a jibe on Virat Kohli when he lost his new phone, which he informed on the microblogging site Twitter. The cricketer hadn’t even unboxed his latest smartphone and shared his sad feeling. Zomato replied Virat Kohli, “Feel free to order ice cream from bhabhi’s (Anuskhka Sharma) phone if that will help”.

“Nothing beats the sad feeling of losing your new phone without even unboxing it. Has anyone seen it?” Virat Kohli tweeted on February 7, 2023.

Replying on Zomato’s comment, One User said lightly that, “Tum bas humesha khaane peene ki baat karo (You will always talk about things of food)”.

Indian cricketer’s post has received over 2.9M views, 103.1k likes and over 5,000 retweets.

Nothing beats the sad feeling of losing your new phone without even unboxing it Has anyone seen it? — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 7, 2023

Here’s how Twitteratis’ reacts

A Twitter user named Amit Bhawani commented that, “Next up, a Tweet from the brand that reveals, they have found your next phone that you will hold but never use”.

Another user Chirag Barjatya also asked which advertisment was that.

A Tech account commented that, “DM me for good mobile deals Kohli”.

Smartphone Maker nothing also commented lightly and said, “Drop us a DM, we have one waiting for you”.

Tata New also tweeted from its official handle and said they felt him. It further wrote, “Losing your unboxed phone is the worst but jaane wale ko kaun rok sakta hai bhala! Let us know which phone was it in DM and we’d love to send a surprise to you – Tata Team New”.