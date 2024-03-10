NewsBusinessCompanies
ZOMATO

Zomato's Quirky Reply To Customer's Marriage Query Goes Viral

Bakliwal raised a question about the consequences if someone were to remarry, given that Zomato did not permit changing the anniversary date.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Mar 10, 2024, 05:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Zomato's Quirky Reply To Customer's Marriage Query Goes Viral File Photo

New Delhi: A Bengaluru-based Zomato customer Shobhit Bakliwal identified a problem with the restaurant aggregator and the food delivery app. Bakliwal observed that the app prompted customers to input their wedding anniversary and date of birth. However, customers were unable to modify these dates at a later time. The user then captured the screenshot of the problem and shared it on a social media platform X, tagging zomato. 

“What if someone remarries @zomato?” Shobhit Bakliwal inquired while posting a screenshot on X. Bakliwal raised a question about the consequences if someone were to remarry, given that Zomato did not permit changing the anniversary date.

After the tweet gained considerable attention, Zomato responded with a message from their customer care team that wrote “Oh, no ‘edit’ for anniversaries?” “We didn't anticipate Zomato would become a marriage counselor! If someone decides to "remarry" their meal, we'll just have to celebrate their culinary commitment with extra flavor and maybe a side of confetti.”

Bakliwal posted Zomato's response on X with the caption, "Bhai, kehna kya chahte ho?" Zomato replied to this tweet, asking, "Kaisa laga mera mazak! Samajh nahi AI?" The company also mentioned that they would fix the issue, saying, "But jokes apart, thank you for catching that. We’ll get it sorted.”

See how internet users responded to these tweets here:

One user wrote, “What if Someone has multiple spouses with different marriage anniversaries?”

Another user wrote “same date pe shaadi karo ya naya account banao.”

“You can create another account”, wrote the third one.

Fourth user expressed “Remarry on the same date. It's not that difficult.”

“New Spouse, New Zomato account!” shared a fifth user.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA
China got tensed after seeing Indian Army Tunnel
DNA Video
DNA: When will Indians stranded in Russia return home?
DNA Video
DNA: AIIMS's scary report on children watching mobile phones
DNA Video
DNA: Important information for those giving mobile phones to children
DNA Video
DNA: Why is world in fear of zombie virus?
DNA Video
DNA: Did PM Modi bring 'misguided' Kashmir back on track?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is 'Jatayu' who is raising China's worries in sea?
DNA Video
DNA: What is purpose of madrasas on India Nepal border?
DNA Video
DNA: How much does it cost to educate a child in India?
DNA Video
DNA: How To Identify Fake Medicines?