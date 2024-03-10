New Delhi: A Bengaluru-based Zomato customer Shobhit Bakliwal identified a problem with the restaurant aggregator and the food delivery app. Bakliwal observed that the app prompted customers to input their wedding anniversary and date of birth. However, customers were unable to modify these dates at a later time. The user then captured the screenshot of the problem and shared it on a social media platform X, tagging zomato.

“What if someone remarries @zomato?” Shobhit Bakliwal inquired while posting a screenshot on X. Bakliwal raised a question about the consequences if someone were to remarry, given that Zomato did not permit changing the anniversary date.

After the tweet gained considerable attention, Zomato responded with a message from their customer care team that wrote “Oh, no ‘edit’ for anniversaries?” “We didn't anticipate Zomato would become a marriage counselor! If someone decides to "remarry" their meal, we'll just have to celebrate their culinary commitment with extra flavor and maybe a side of confetti.”

Oh, no "edit" for anniversaries? We didn't anticipate Zomato would become a marriage counselor! If someone decides to "remarry" their meal, we'll just have to celebrate their culinary commitment with extra flavor and maybe a side of confetti. — Zomato Care (@zomatocare) March 8, 2024

Bakliwal posted Zomato's response on X with the caption, "Bhai, kehna kya chahte ho?" Zomato replied to this tweet, asking, "Kaisa laga mera mazak! Samajh nahi AI?" The company also mentioned that they would fix the issue, saying, "But jokes apart, thank you for catching that. We’ll get it sorted.”

See how internet users responded to these tweets here:

One user wrote, “What if Someone has multiple spouses with different marriage anniversaries?”

Another user wrote “same date pe shaadi karo ya naya account banao.”

“You can create another account”, wrote the third one.

Fourth user expressed “Remarry on the same date. It's not that difficult.”

“New Spouse, New Zomato account!” shared a fifth user.